Hong Kong – SJ expresses sorrow over passing of former Chief Justice Sir Yang Ti-liang

SJ expresses sorrow over passing of former Chief Justice Sir Yang Ti-liang **************************************************************************



The Secretary for Justice, Mr Paul Lam, SC, today (June 24) was saddened by the passing of former Chief Justice Sir Yang Ti-liang, and expressed his deepest condolences to his family.

Mr Lam said, “I was greatly saddened to learn that Sir Ti-liang has passed away. The news of his death was received by all in the Department of Justice with great sorrow. Sir Ti-liang was the first local Chief Justice before Hong Kong’s return to the motherland. He had offered 40 years of service to the Judiciary of Hong Kong with outstanding achievements and was held in high regard in the legal sector. He had always been dedicated to public service and promoting the development of law and order and the higher education in Hong Kong, making significant contributions to upholding the rule of law and to Hong Kong.”

Mr Lam said that Sir Ti-liang had made profound contributions to the Hong Kong judicial sector. He would be dearly missed by the legal sector and the society.