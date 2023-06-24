Hong Kong – President of LegCo expresses sorrow over passing of Sir Yang Ti-liang

President of LegCo expresses sorrow over passing of Sir Yang Ti-liang *********************************************************************



The President of the Legislative Council (LegCo), Mr Andrew Leung Kwan-yuen, is deeply saddened over the passing of former Chief Justice, Sir Yang Ti-liang.



Mr Leung said that Sir Ti-liang was a leader highly respected by the judicial and the Hong Kong community. During his tenure as the Chief Justice and his membership of the Law Reform Commission of Hong Kong, Sir Ti-liang made significant contributions to the development of Hong Kong’s Common Law system. Since the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, his active participation in community affairs, in the development of Hong Kong’s tertiary education and charitable affairs in particular, was evident in his appointments to numerous public service roles by the Government.



On behalf of all LegCo Members, Mr Leung extended his deepest condolences to Sir Ti-liang’s family.