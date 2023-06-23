Public Works Agency Announces Four Employees of the Year

The four winners were named from a field of nominations across the agencys departments. The winners are:

Kim Loeb, named Manager of the Year is the Groundwater Manager, Watershed Protectionfor leading sustainable groundwater management in the Fox Canyon Groundwater Management Agency, managing advance metering infrastructure that automated meter reading and data, and ensuring that Fox Canyon GMA was one of the few state basins to get its sustainability plan approved. Im delighted to be named Manager of the Year. Groundwater pumped from wells is a primary source of drinking water and irrigation water for the citizens, farmers, and business throughout much of the County,” said Kim Loeb. “Our work to protect both the quality and quantity of the Countys groundwater will help assure that future generations can rely on this critical resource.”

Joe Valdivia, named Operations & Maintenance Employee of the Year, is the Water/Wastewater Services Supervisor, Water & Sanitationfor leading drought responses for customer service, and improving water use data from monthly to hourly data collection. The nearly real-time data translates into the difference of millions of dollars in saved infrastructure costs. Potable water and sanitary services are crucial to health, the economy, and our community in general, said Joe Valdivia, Im glad that my work in this area has been recognized by VCPWA. Its an honor to be part of a team of professionals that works diligently to provide these services to our community.”

Leilani Rivera, named Rookie of the Year, is a Survey Technician, Engineering Servicesfor quickly increasing her knowledge and abilities to provide surveying data to boost critical field engineering work, including road re-paving and sidewalk installations. This award really helps build my confidence knowing that I am on the right track in my career and that I am positively contributing to the county and community, said Leilani Rivera.

Alisha Redican, named Office Employee of the Year, serves as the Interim Fiscal Manager, Central Servicesfor high-level program/project analysis that generated significant economies of scale, allowing for more efficient use of the agencys resources. Working with data on budgets and employee hours, she provided a comprehensive overview of operations and maintenance costs at the Agency. I am excited to be named Office Employee of the Year said Alisha Redican. When I drive down the road, I get to see the impacts of my work. Im not an engineer, but my work contributed to the success of the smooth road I am driving on, the new library in my community or the new drain that my neighbors benefit from.

“Congratulations to all the winners and nominees of employees of the year,” said Ventura County Public Works Agency Director, Jeff Pratt. “We are very grateful to have such a dedicated team of hardworking employees committed to serving the County and its constituent. They exemplify what VCPWA proudly stands for, a culture of innovation and constant improvement while delivering public services that exceed the expectations of the citizens we serve.”

About Ventura County Public Works Agency (VCPWA)

VCPWA strives to deliver innovative, efficient, and cost-effective regional services that are essential to the health, safety, natural resources protection, and economic vitality of Ventura County and its residents. Established in 1954, VCPWA employs approximately 400 employees and comprises five departments: Central Services, Engineering Services, Roads & Transportation, Water & Sanitation, and Watershed Protection.

VCPWA continues to receive nationwide attention for its effective operations in improving, innovating, and ensuring projects for Ventura Countys unincorporated 542 miles of roads, watersheds, levees, bridges, infrastructures, water and sanitation facilities, and billing services.

