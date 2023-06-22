Edward R. Lipinski’s “Werewolf on Madison Avenue” Will Be Showcased at the 2023 San Diego Union-Tribune Festival of Books

WEBWIRE – Wednesday, June 21, 2023

The story was so captivating and I was very satisfied and happy for everyone in the end. Gail Mullen, Amazon Customer

Edward R. Lipinskis Werewolf on Madison Avenue will be exhibited by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the 2023 San Diego Union-Tribune Festival of Books. The book festival will be presented by the University of San Diego at 5998 Alcala Park, San Diego, CA, on August 19, 2023.

Werewolf on Madison Avenue follows Jeff Foxlove, the ace advertising copywriter of Cudmore Advertising Agency. Jeff masters the art of writing tasteless advertising copy and has no reservations about wallowing in the mud of sleazy advertising. Even so, he makes a good salary and has attracted the attention and affection of an aspiring but dimwitted actress, Dixie Durante.

Jeff explores the Yucatan Jungle while on vacation. During this trip, he gets savagely bitten by a mysterious, feral creature of the night. Fortunately, he manages to fight off the beast. The next morning, his injuries heal as if he has never been attacked the night before.

He returns to New York City to resume his normal life. However, on the night of the next full moon, he experiences the agony of a horrible metamorphosis: Jeff turns into a blood-thirsty werewolf. As the feral creature, he roams the city streets to look for human victims. In the morning, he goes back to his human self, asking questions about what happened to him. Jeffs only way out of this dilemma is to go back to its source, the Yucatan Jungle. He needs to find a miraculous cure so he can return to his normal self. Will he?

Get a copy of Edward R. Lipinskis Werewolf on Madison Avenue on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and ReadersMagnet Bookstore.

Werewolf on Madison Avenue

Author| Edward R. Lipinski

Genre| General Fiction/ Humor/ Horror

Publisher| ReadersMagnet, LLC

Published Date| December 29, 2022

Authors Biography

Edward R. Lipinski has worked in publishing and advertising for over 40+ years. He has worked as an art director, graphic designer, illustrator, and writer. He wrote and illustrated the home improvement column for the New York Times for over five years and is the author of Pucasso: The Cat Who Wanted to be an Artist, a childrens book; The New York Times Home Repair Almanac; and Tiling: The Installation Handbook. Werewolf on Madison Avenue is his debut novel.