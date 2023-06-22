ReadersMagnet Displayed Kanisha Graham’s Book at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, June 21, 2023

ReadersMagnet displayed 25 Prayers That Changed My Life by Kanisha Graham at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. The book festival ran from April 22 to 23, 2023, at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA.

Every year, the University of Southern California hosts the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, a gathering for authors, readers, fans, and publishers to honor the written word.

The event gives authors valuable insights into reader preferences, author branding techniques, and book marketing strategies. Additionally, attendees get the chance to meet their favorite authors and discover new titles.

25 Prayers That Changed My Life was designed to help others pray about everything concerning their life. It aims to assist individuals in praying about their lives and remind them that God is always ready to love them – that theres nothing too complicated to handle.

The book has a journaling section after each prayer, where readers can express their concerns and seek guidance from God.

Author Kanisha Graham believes she is the woman she is today, all because of time spent with God, and hopes to share the bliss that prayers have brought her with her readers.

Kanishas book will help readers view prayer not as a dreary exercise or a skill to be mastered but as a valuable chance to deepen their friendship with God and be transformed. It will point them to the profound, soul-satisfying truth of an eternal sovereign Father who rules and overrules to work everything together for everyones good.

Discover the power of prayer by reading Kanisha Grahams 25 Prayers That Changed My Life, available on Amazon.

Author

Kanisha Graham is the author of 25 Prayers That Changed My Life. She is a Registered Cardiovascular Sonographer; it was through her passion that she discovered her purpose. She is also a Speaker, Mentor, and Certified Life Coach. As an adult, she faced many challenges, and often times she wondered how she was going to make it.

So she started journaling about the things that concerned her. One day she was in need of some encouragement, so she opened her journal to look back over the things she had written previously. It was at that moment that she realized she had been praying to God, and she could see how He was answering her prayers. Kanisha believes that if it werent for prayer, she wouldnt have a story to share.

25 Prayers That Changed My Life

Author | Kanisha Graham

Genre | Inspirational, Self-help

Publisher | Independently published

Published date | March 10, 2023