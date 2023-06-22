Embark on an Exciting Adventure with “Bingham the Bobcat” by Gwen Poe

Miami, FL – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Gwen Poes Bingham the Bobcat is an exciting adventure that readers of all ages will enjoy. This story is about the rescue of three bobcat kittens, who were exposed to the elements, by Sam and Vera Jones. Sam and Vera owned the Blanchard Rock Shop in Bingham, New Mexico, which included a store, post office and a gas station. Through the help of Sam and Vera, these kittens were able to survive and grow into healthy adults.

Sam and Vera Jones, who were both retired, had a busy life of exploring and adventure. They looked for rattlesnakes in the area and also had mining claims in the Oscura Mountains. They had a passion for animals, so when they came across the three kittens, they knew that they had to do whatever they could to help them. They brought the kittens home and found the proper milk for them. They fed them several times every day and night, and even gave them meats when they were old enough.

Gwen Poe was married and living in Pasadena, California when she heard about the kittens. She remembered fondly the time when she was twelve years old and had the opportunity to take care of an adult bobcat named Dorothy. She couldnt wait to get back to New Mexico to see and play with the kittens and adopt one of the kittens. She named him Bingham.

Bingham the Bobcat is an exciting adventure that readers of all ages will enjoy. It is a heartwarming story about the rescue of three bobcat kittens and Sam and Veras dedication to their care. Gwen Poes story will have readers cheering for Bingham as he grew up in Pasadena. If youre looking for an exciting and inspiring adventure, you should definitely check out Gwen Poes Bingham the Bobcat. Get your copy at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Bingham the Bobcat

Author: Gwen Poe

Publisher: Page Publishing, Inc. (April 10, 2019)

Language: English

Paperback: 68 pages

ISBN-10: 1644242478

ISBN-13: 978-1644242476