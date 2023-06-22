DigiShares Partners With Texture Capital to Provide Secondary Liquidity for Tokenized Real-World Assets

By partnering with Texture Capital, DigiShares and RE.X clients will soon be able to offer their investors liquidity opportunities for their tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), powered by Texture Capital’s SEC-registered Alternative Trading System (ATS).

Tokenization of RWAs is considered one of the most promising segments in fintech, with investment bank Citi describing it as the next ‘killer use case’, and predicting $4 – $5 trillion of tokenized securities by 2030. This alliance firmly positions DigiShares and Texture as market leaders in the space.

DigiShares provides a white-label platform for the issuance and trading of securities, as well as the management of investors. With RE.X, they are seeking to create the go-to global venue for the trading of real estate security tokens.

Claus Skaaning, DigiShares’ Founder and CEO, said “We are delighted to be partnering with Texture Capital to enable on-chain peer-to-peer trading of securities in the U.S. The key to creating liquidity, value, and democratization in the RWA market is providing a trading venue where investors can seamlessly and compliantly trade securities. The combination of Texture’s robust compliant platform with our investor management and trading infrastructure enables us to do just that.”

Texture Capital is a regulated broker dealer focused on the tokenization of securities and real-world assets. Through their Marketplace-as-a-Service offering, they help clients and partners launch and operate tokenized digital securities marketplaces across any asset class.

“DigiShares is a key partner for Texture and we are excited to announce this partnership. Working together, Texture and DigiShares will help drive adoption of tokenized RWAs”, said Richard Johnson, CEO of Texture Capital. “DigiShares software solutions, tokenization platform and transfer agency services are a perfect compliment to Texture’s broker dealer and ATS”.

About DigiShares

DigiShares is one of the leading providers of white-label tokenization platforms for RWAs, combining smart contract creation, investor onboarding, cap table management, and peer-to-peer trading in an end-to-end solution. With DigiShares, RWA owners and fund managers can automate processes, more easily fractionalize ownership, democratize access and increase liquidity. DigiShares is a registered Transfer Agent in the US.

For more information, please visit digishares.io

About Texture Capital

Texture Capital is a FINRA member and SEC registered broker dealer focused on digital securities. We help clients compliantly issue tokens representing equity, debt, revenue share, royalties or other investment contracts. Leveraging blockchain technology and smart contracts, we aim to improve the market structure of traditional capital markets. Texture provides tools for issuance, tokenization and secondary market trading via our Alternative Trading System.

For more information, please visit https://www.texture.capital

