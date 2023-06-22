Alventa Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Introduces Affordable Generic Pharmaceutical Drugs and Extends Contract Manufacturing Services

India-based Alventa Pharma, a leading third party manufacturing pharma, is excited to announce the launch of their cost-effective generic drugs in both domestic and international markets. Alongside being Third party manufacturing pharma, Alventa Pharma now expands its services as a contract manufacturer, operating from its state-of-the-art facility in Baddi.

Driven by a commitment to enhance access to high-quality healthcare, Alventa Pharma manufactures and supplies generic drugs while creating opportunities for PCD pharma franchise in India. The company’s focus on meeting the demands of the Indian and Asian markets has led to the development of a wide range of generic drugs. As a preferred strategic partner in the pharmaceutical industry, Alventa Pharma provides end-to-end contract manufacturing and development solutions, encompassing early development stages to large-scale commercial production and packaging.

During a recent industry event, a representative from Alventa Pharma emphasized their dedication, stating, “We are fully committed to delivering products of uncompromising quality at affordable prices to our customers. By offering a diverse portfolio of low-cost medicines, we aim to establish a strong presence in society while upholding our core values of integrity, ethics, and commitment. Our product range includes tablets, gels, syrups, powders and sachets, capsules, and injections, catering to various health conditions and diseases.”

Alventa Pharma offers an extensive selection of tablets, hard gelatin capsules, liquid syrups and suspensions, Injections (Dry and Ampoules) and Ointment. They also provide tablets for arthritis, cardiovascular issues, osteoarthritis, and pain relief. Additionally, their product lineup includes vitamin capsules, multivitamin pills, and omega 3 capsules. With a dedicated and responsive support team, Alventa Pharma ensures excellent customer service, including same-day dispatch for all orders. The company takes pride in its extensive network of professional medical representatives and marketers.

The representative further highlighted their product offerings, stating, “Our product range extends beyond medicinal drugs. All our products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities, ensuring the highest quality standards. At Alventa Pharma, we are committed to continuous improvement in the quality of our products, processes, and systems to meet evolving customer needs. Our organization operates with rigorous quality controls to prioritize product safety and consumer well-being.”

In addition to their franchise services, Alventa Pharma is a trusted Contract manufacturer that caters to vacant territories in India. Franchise partners benefit from attractive promotional incentives and support to drive higher profitability. Apart from general pharmaceutical products, the company specializes in specific treatments. Those in search of reliable pharma PCD companies can confidently rely on Alventa Pharma, which not only adheres to the highest quality standards but also complies with health and environmental safety requirements.

About Alventa Pharma:

Alventa Pharma is a leading third party manufacturing pharma and operates as a manufacturer of high-quality generic medical drugs. Their extensive product portfolio encompasses a diverse range of medicinal drugs, including cardio-diabetic drugs, liquids, tablets, and capsules, ointments and ampoules. With their new contract manufacturing services from the Baddi facility, Alventa Pharma strengthens its commitment to delivering affordable and quality healthcare solutions.

For more information on Alventa pharma LTD go to: https://www.alventapharma.com/third-party-manufacturing-pharma

Contact:

Aditya Balasaria.

Phone: +91 93170 48601

Email: sales@alventapharma.com