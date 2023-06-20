Tammy Oakes Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty

Oakes brings extensive real estate expertise and a customer service orientation, skillfully guiding her clients through real estate transactions from start to finish. Prior to her career in real estate, she worked in hotel group sales.

Oakes said she joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty because it offers the best of both worlds, blending the international recognition and resources of the RE/MAX brand with the small boutique feel of RE/MAX Platinum Realty.

The Venice office is located at 307 W. Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285. Oakes can be reached at (443) 624-1204.

RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Siesta Key, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.

###