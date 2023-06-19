Katie Kohn Achieves Board Certification as a Florida Divorce, Marital and Family Law Expert

Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., proudly announces that Katie Kohn has become Florida Bar Board Certified in Divorce, Marital and Family Law. This certification recognizes attorneys with substantial experience, specialized knowledge, and exemplary professionalism in the field of family law. Kohn shares,

“I am honored to be recognized as a board-certified attorney in divorce, marital, and family law. Attaining board certification is an accomplishment that reflects the hard work and knowledge I dedicate to every client I work with, and every case I handle. I look forward to continuing to develop and expand my practice as a board certified attorney as I help my clients navigate their complex family law matters and achieve the best possible outcomes for their families.”

Only 7% of the 100,000 attorneys in Florida are board certified, and Kohn is one of only nine attorneys in Collier County who are recognized as Florida Bar Board Certified in Divorce, Marital and Family Law. When faced with a myriad of attorneys to choose from to assist a client in a family law matter, Kohn’s board certification distinguishes her from her peers as an attorney with the necessary skill, knowledge, and professionalism to advocate effectively for her clients.

Kohn has over a decade of trial experience, including more than seven years specializing in family law matters, including divorce, paternity, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, appeals, and adoption. She is admitted to practice in all Florida and New York state courts. Her legal career began in New York, representing doctors and hospitals facing malpractice claims. In 2015, Kohn and her family relocated to Naples, Florida, where she joined Legal Aid Service of Collier County, representing victims and survivors of domestic violence in family law matters.

Kohn’s dedication to helping others extends beyond her legal practice. Currently, she is a member of the Board of Directors of Legal Aid Service of Broward County and Legal Aid Service of Collier County. Kohn also provides pro bono legal services to low-income residents of Collier County through Legal Aid Service of Collier County’s Collier Lawyers Care program.

Kohn received her undergraduate degree from Middlebury College and her law degree from St. John’s University School of Law, cum laude. She may be reached at 239-344-1319 or by email at katie.kohn@henlaw.com.

