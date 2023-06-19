Hong Kong – Second-stage consultation on enhancing Statutory Minimum Wage review mechanism to end on June 25

Second-stage consultation on enhancing Statutory Minimum Wage review mechanism to end on June 25 ******************************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Minimum Wage Commission:

The Minimum Wage Commission (MWC) today (June 19) reminded the public that the second-stage consultation on enhancing the review mechanism of the Statutory Minimum Wage will end on June 25.

The MWC launched the second-stage consultation on June 5. The public is welcome to give views by e-form on the MWC’s website, email (mwc@labour.gov.hk), fax (2110 3518) or post (Minimum Wage Commission, 1/F, Harbour Building, 38 Pier Road, Central), on or before June 25. The consultation document can be downloaded from the MWC’s website (www.mwc.org.hk/en/consultation/index.html).