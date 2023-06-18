“20 Years of Innovation: UNITAR Hiroshima Metaverse Award Ceremony” To Be Held

Jun 17, 2023

UNITAR

[PRESSWIRE] 16 June, 2023 – Hiroshima, Japan — UNITAR Division for Prosperity will host its first metaverse event “20 Years of Innovation: UNITAR Hiroshima Metaverse Award Ceremony” on 23 June 2023, from 5 to 6 p.m. JST (UTC+9). Three youths will be awarded for their stand-out videos for the UNITAR’s Video Challenge, which calls for videos featuring the role of the youth in digital innovation and promoting sustainable peace. Videos submitted by 15 June will be considered for the award. The award ceremony is open to all; register for access.

The award ceremony will be held in the Metaverse Space, a virtual recreation of Hiroshima’s Peace Park – the first of its kind in the iconic city. The participants will be able to virtually visit and move around the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and interact with videos in the virtual space.

Young people joined the campaign and created a 60-to-90-second educational video showcasing their ideas for sustainable peace and inclusive development based on youth participation and digital innovation.

UNITAR created the video challenge to spark online youth advocacy for global peace, especially using technological innovation, and to highlight the community-building and social-advocacy work of UNITAR alumni.

Winners of the video challenge will get free access to UNITAR training courses on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and free UNITAR mentoring to develop their ideas.

Guest speakers

Former UNITAR G7 Youth Summit panellists

Moderators

A.J. Koikoi, UNITAR

Haruka Yasuda, UNITAR

Benjamin Echikson, UNITAR

Register for the Metaverse event

Video challenge guidelines:

Tag UNITAR Division for Prosperity in the video ( Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , Twitter ) .

Create an educational video that is 60 to 90 seconds long.

Showcase your idea that focuses on the possibilities of sustainable peace and inclusive development based on youth participation and digital innovation

Entries must be in English.

Videos must be free or open license.

Do not infringe copyrights, rights of privacy, intellectual property, publicity, or trademarks

Do not showcase people or organizations without their consent

Do not use violence, sexism, racism, messages that advocate restrictions on the rights of others, or other inappropriate actions like smoking and drinking

The submission includes the agreement to grant UNITAR the right to reproduce, distribute, display and create derivative works.

For more information, please contact:

A.J. Koikoi, UNITAR Division for Prosperity

(Alvin.KOIKOI@unitar.org)

About UNITAR, Division for Prosperity

The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) provides innovative learning solutions to individuals, organizations and institutions to enhance global and country-level action for a better future. Located in Hiroshima, the Division for Prosperity trains present and future change-makers from developing countries, particularly youth and women, so they may shape a more inclusive, sustainable and prosperous world.

https://www.unitar.org/sustainable-development-goals/prosperity

Facebook: @UNITAR.Hiroshima | Twitter: @UNITARHiroshima | YouTube: UNITAR Hiroshima | LinkedIn: UNITAR Division for Prosperity | Instagram: @unitardivision4prosperity | TikTok: @unitarprosperitydivision