TASVA, the Indian menswear brand by Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd and ace designer Tarun Tahiliani launches its fifth store in Bengaluru

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd and ace designer Tarun Tahiliani’s ethnic menswear brand TASVA now marks yet another presence in Bengaluru with its fifth store in the city. Located in the city’s prime shopping area, the store offers a remarkable range of ethnic and wedding wear options for men.

TASVA’s sprawling 3,087 sqft. store in the city features a grand façade, elegant interiors and a range of sophisticated & stylish Indian menswear including the summer range- The Pearl collection. Showcasing a variety of kurtas, bundis, sherwanis, bandhgalas, achkans, churidars, aligarhis, and other garments, all expertly crafted with impeccable attention to detail and design, TASVA celebrates traditional crafts in a contemporary approach with fabrics ranging from silks to cotton to brocades & velvets. Accessories including safas, sarpeches, brooches, pocket squares, buttons, sehras, stoles, shawls and footwear are also available. Beautifully embellished with pearls, chikankari, Ikat prints, Benarasi motifs, the collection explores pastel colours from mint green, ivory, salmon pink, softer tones of yellow to deep blues, jewelled tones and tropical hues.

The store’s design and decor are in keeping with Tarun Tahiliani’s ‘India Modern’ design ethos and reflect the reality that Indian consumers have evolved over the years, and now seek more meaning and expressiveness via their choices. Designed to reflect TASVA’s brand philosophy, the store combines luxurious materials like wood, brass and aged Rajasthani architraves as a portal to a new world of Indian apparel.

Commenting on the launch of the fifth Bengaluru store, Mr. Tarun Tahiliani, Chief Design Officer, TASVA, said, “TASVA has been a long-held dream of mine, made possible via ABFRL. The name itself represents the finest version of oneself, which we have worked hard to accomplish through the brand. For the longest time, I’ve heard that ethnic wear is uncomfortable, and TASVA is an attempt to rectify that. We have designed garments that provide our consumer, the Indian Man, with a fabulously made, internationally constructed, comfortable, well-cut Indian brand with Tarun Tahiliani styling but with complete cost accessibility.”

Commenting on the launch, Sandeep Pal, CEO, TASVA, said: “We are excited to launch our fifth store in Bengaluru. The city is known to celebrate a range of festivities and we are thrilled to bring a fresh perspective to Indian celebratory dressing. In the next few months, we intend on opening more stores across India and expanding our retail presence.”

Shop TASVA at Site No 524, F Block, Ministry of Communications Employees Co-operative Housing Society Limited, Sahakaranagara, Bangalore, Karnataka – 560020