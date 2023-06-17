Reginald Love is proud to share with us Poems of Inspiration! From Genesis to Revelation. Poems of Inspiration! From Genesis to Revelation is a collection of poems inspired by the events in the Bible

Ignited by his love for God, Reginald Love wrote these poems in the hopes that other people may also be inspired to learn more about God and the Holy Scriptures, and the people behind these stories: Abraham, Moses, Jacob, David, and many more brave men and women, who thousands of years ago walked the path of God despite the hardship and sacrifices they had to make. “I found these poems to be heartwarming and inspirational. For Christians everywhere, or anyone curious about people of the Bible, a must read!” – Rev. Charles Harris II, Pastor, Village Baptist Church, Los Angeles, California.

Reginald Love was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on March 17, 1957. He was the Salutatorian of his Junior High class. In high school, he played baseball and basketball, graduated third in class, and was nominated by then Speaker of the House Carl Albert to attend West Point. In 1976 he was listed in Who’s Who among Junior College students and president of the African American Club. He received an ROTC scholarship, graduated from Oklahoma State University with a BS in Health and Physical Education, and received a commission as Second Lieutenant in the US Army. He received Army Commendation medals as a Mortar Platoon Leader and Tank Platoon leader. He became clean and sober in 1988. He was a physical education teacher and enjoys bowling, fishing, working out, and playing basketball. He is now a Minister of the Word in Poetic Form.

You can find Poems of Inspiration on Amazon, Barnes&Noble, and other major bookstores, and it is currently available in different formats.