Mango Animate Launches Innovative Whiteboard Video Software for Businesses

Mango Animate is a leading provider of animation software for businesses and creative professionals. Its whiteboard video software is designed to help users create engaging whiteboard animation videos with ease, providing access to an extensive range of tools and features.

Mango Animate’s whiteboard video software named Mango Whiteboard Animation Maker (Mango WM), offers users a comprehensive solution for creating professional-quality whiteboard animations. It provides businesses with an easy and efficient way to create captivating whiteboard videos that engage their audience and leave a lasting impression.

The Mango WM whiteboard video software comes packed with features that make it stand out from other video creation software. With pre-built templates, businesses can quickly create professional-looking whiteboard videos without needing to have any design skills. The lively animation effects make the videos dynamic and engaging, ensuring that viewers stay engaged throughout.

This whiteboard video software also includes a free media library with images, icons, and shapes to choose from. This library makes it easy to add relevant visuals and sound to videos, helping businesses to create impactful messages. It lets users record their voiceovers directly within the software or upload pre-recorded audio files to add a human touch to their videos.

One of the distinctive features of this whiteboard video software is hand drawing. It includes an extensive library of interesting drawing tools, like various hands, pens, and other objects for users to choose from. It’s a good way for users to make their videos special and impressive.

“Whiteboard videos are becoming increasingly popular for businesses as they are a powerful tool to engage audiences and convey complex messages in an easy-to-understand way. With our new whiteboard video software, it’s easier than ever for businesses to create high-quality videos that capture their audience’s attention,” says Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate.

The Mango WM whiteboard video software is designed to be user-friendly, so it’s accessible to businesses of all sizes and backgrounds. The software can be used for a variety of purposes, including creating videos for marketing campaigns, education, and internal training.

To learn more about this whiteboard video software, please visit Mango Animate.

About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a young and innovative animation video and gif maker, full of creativity and passion for fun and lively animated videos. Packed with a rich library of free media and templates, Mango Animate offers ready-to-go tools and elements to create stunning animated videos for any use, from education to marketing, appealing to all age groups. The software is dedicated to making video creation more accessible to everyone.