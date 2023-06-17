VirtualPBX Introduces Text Forward And VirtualText Pro

VirtualPBX, a leading provider of advanced business communication solutions, is excited to announce the release of two new features, Text Forward and VirtualText Pro, designed to revolutionize inbound SMS and automated marketing capabilities for businesses of all sizes.

Text Forward is an innovative inbound texting feature that allows businesses to seamlessly receive and forward SMS and MMS text messages to an email address and/or a webhook. With Text Forward, companies can consolidate their communication channels and streamline customer interactions, providing a convenient and efficient way to engage with their audience.

“Our goal at VirtualPBX has always been to empower businesses with effective communication tools,” said Lon Baker, COO of VirtualPBX. “With Text Forward, we’re taking a step further by integrating Inbound SMS capabilities into our feature-rich phone systems, enabling businesses to connect with customers through their preferred communication method.”

Key features of Text Forward include:

Users can conveniently forward their incoming text and multimedia messages to an email address and/or webhook, ensuring seamless integration with existing communication channels. Businesses can tailor their messaging strategy at the phone number level, assigning unique email and webhook configurations for each number. This feature is available as an add-on with a fee, making it accessible to businesses across all plans offered by VirtualPBX. It is important to note that Text Forward is distinct from VirtualText, providing customers with the flexibility to enable one or the other, but not both simultaneously.

VirtualText Pro

In addition to Text Forward, VirtualPBX is also introducing the VirtualText Pro feature add-on, empowering businesses to engage their customers through targeted SMS messaging for effective marketing purposes. With VirtualText Pro, businesses can seize the opportunity to send a variety of content, including promotional offers, updates, exclusive discounts, reward programs, and other valuable information. This feature equips businesses with a powerful tool to enhance their marketing strategies and drive customer engagement.

VirtualText Pro offers a range of powerful features, including:

Text Blast: Blasts are a great way to send the same message out to a list of contacts, often used for marketing, staff alerts, and organization notification systems. Drip Campaigns: Drip campaigns are a series of messages sent to contacts over time. They can be used to promote products or services, provide information, or stay top-of-mind. Reminders: Reminders can be edited or deleted up until their scheduled date/time. Contact Lists: The VirtualText Pro feature simplifies contact list management, allowing businesses to effortlessly organize and manage their recipient lists for efficient and targeted SMS marketing campaigns.

The combination of Text Forward and VirtualText Pro provides businesses with a comprehensive suite of SMS communication and marketing tools, allowing them to enhance customer experiences, drive engagement, and increase conversions.

To learn more about Text Forward and VirtualText Pro, visit the VirtualPBX website at www.virtualpbx.com.

Media Contact:

Name: Rachel Anderson

Title: Chief Marketing Officer

Email: rachel.anderson@virtualpbx.com

Call or Text: 408.478.4089

About VirtualPBX

VirtualPBX offers comprehensive business communication solutions that empower organizations to deliver professional, reliable, and scalable communication experiences. With a focus on innovation, VirtualPBX helps businesses of all sizes optimize their communication infrastructure, ensuring seamless connections and exceptional customer service.