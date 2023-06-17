Pantaloons Unveils its First Store in Mangalore With Noted Actor Arjun Kapikad

Pantaloons, India’s leading fashion brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., announces the grand opening of its store at Fiza by Nexus, Mangalore. Spanning an expansive 13,500 sq. ft., the store was inaugurated by noted Tulu and Kannada actor Mr. Arjun Kapikad. The store marks a milestone in Pantaloons’ ongoing commitment to delivering a new and exciting shopping experience to customers across the country.

The brand’s much-awaited summer collection on display covers a noteworthy set of the latest trends in men’s wear, women’s wear, and kids’ wear. Offering a wide range of options for the young and fashionable, Pantaloons also covers accessories, home décor and lifestyle offerings. With a host of exciting brands catering to formal, casual, festive and occasion wear, Pantaloons truly brings alive its proposition as a playground for fashion.

Pantaloons has firmly established its presence across 195+ cities in the country, emerging as a prominent fashion brand for over two decades. It caters to the varied apparel and non-apparel need of Indian consumers, creating a modern retail environment and making contemporary fashion accessible across the country.

The store is extending an exciting inaugural offer of a Rs. 500 gift voucher on every bill of Rs. 3000 or more, valid until 30th June 2023.

Store Address: Pantaloons, first floor, Fiza by Nexus, Mangalore