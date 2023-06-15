Vee24 Expands Asynchronous Messaging Capabilities, Adding Facebook Messenger and SMS

Vee24s digital platform equips customer-centric teams with a range of tools to drive online sales growth, deliver exceptional customer service, and foster brand loyalty. Through high-definition video chat, text chat, AI-enabled chatbots, cobrowsing, screen sharing, and online appointment setting, brands can now also leverage asynchronous chat via Whatsapp, SMS, and Facebook Messenger. By integrating Vee24s solution into the website and social media channels, brands can meet customers in their preferred channels, enabling 24/7 communication.

With Vee24s unified platform, customer service agents can now handle incoming Live Chat messages, as well as asynchronous SMS, Facebook Messenger, and Whatsapp conversations all within a single interface. This streamlines agent productivity, enhances performance, and contributes to overall customer satisfaction. Since the successful launch of Whatsapp, customers have expressed their delight in connecting with companies through trusted and familiar communication channels.

Customers have the flexibility to initiate conversations via inbound messages from their mobile devices using their mobile providers SMS service. Those who prefer Facebook Messenger can engage with brands through the Facebook App or via links provided on the brands website. These messages are seamlessly directed to the agent hub, allowing agents to efficiently handle multiple conversations simultaneously. Agents can conclude calls with surveys, providing valuable insights that feed into Vee24s comprehensive reporting suite

Integrating SMS and Facebook Messenger is a win-win for consumers and sales agents alike, said Tomer Azenkot, CEO. By leveraging Whatsapp, SMS, Facebook, Live Video, and Text Chat, brands can expand their reach and meet customers where they are. This integration not only delivers exceptional customer experience across various mediums but also streamlines call centers as agents can handle communications with customers across different channels within the Vee24 platform. Its efficient, user-friendly, and is everything that a customer and customer service agent needs. This new feature further strengthens Vee24s commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and redefining e-commerce experiences.

###