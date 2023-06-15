Daxko Expands Leadership Team with Appointment Chief Product Officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – June 14, 2023 – PRLog — Daxko, the leading software and integrated payments solutions provider in the health, fitness, and wellness industry, welcomes Wes Gillette as Chief Product Officer (CPO) to spearhead a new era of product excellence. With over 17 years of experience pioneering solutions, Gillette brings a wealth of expertise in product excellence to drive the company’s vision of enhancing user experiences, fostering rapid innovation, facilitating seamless integrations, and prioritizing valuable customer feedback.

In his role as CPO, Gillette will spearhead product innovation, developing a forward-thinking product strategy that directly caters to the evolving needs of the health and fitness industry. Leveraging his deep understanding of market dynamics and customer insights, as well as his extensive product management experience, Gillette will ensure Daxko stays at the forefront of industry trends.

“I couldn’t be more excited to have Wes join us as our Chief Product Officer, as he brings an exceptional customer-centric approach to product management benefiting Daxko and the Daxko Nation of fitness solutions,” said Ron Lamb, CEO of Daxko. “I’m confident his approach to products will exceed customer expectations, accelerate innovation, enhance user experiences, enable seamless integrations, and contribute to building a more comprehensive health and fitness ecosystem at Daxko.”

Before joining Daxko, Gillette held leadership positions at notable organizations in the technology industry, including insightsoftware, LexisNexis, and Safran Software Solutions. He played a pivotal role in shaping large multi-product portfolios, driving international expansion, and successfully integrating acquisitions and partners to enhance customer experiences. Gillette’s career, characterized by a consistent focus on customer-centric product development and driving business growth through innovation, brings valuable insights from diverse domains and industries into the fitness market. With a proven track record in leading high-performing teams and developing market-leading products, Gillette is an invaluable addition to the Daxko leadership team.

“Daxko is positioned to be the driving force in advancing health and wellness technology,” said Gillette. “Our collective focus is to live at the forefront of product innovation on behalf of our customers. Scaling our company and team is a strategic imperative, as we embark on ambitious initiatives to meet growing market demands for digital and mobile first experiences. I look forward to being an integral part of Daxko’s transformative journey and having the chance to shape the future of the industry.”

Gillette’s appointment as Chief Product Officer at Daxko marks a significant stride in its mission to provide comprehensive technology solutions and insights to its health and fitness partners. Daxko has reinforced its commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and industry leadership through recent milestones, like strategic acquisitions, the establishment of Daxko India, substantial investments from Genstar Capital and GI Partners, and the addition of key leaders to its C-Suite. With Gillette on board, Daxko aims to expand its workforce and enhance capabilities to meet the growing market demands, solidifying its position as an industry leader and scaling the organization.

