Hong Kong – LCSD appeals to public to participate in Sport For All Day 2023 on August 6

LCSD appeals to public to participate in Sport For All Day 2023 on August 6



In order to continuously build a “Sport for All” culture in the community, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) will organise the Sport For All Day 2023 on August 6 (Sunday). Most leisure facilities under the purview of the LCSD will be open for free use and recreation, and sports programmes will be held in designated sports centres across districts. Participants can also view a live webcast of sports demonstrations. Members of the public are welcome to participate in the event.

The focal activity of Sport For All Day this year is “fitness exercise for wellness”. The LCSD will organise a series of physical fitness demonstrations and play-in sessions for public participation to encourage the public to pursue a healthy body and mind lifestyle through regular physical exercise.



The LCSD will hold diversified and free recreation and sports programmes from 2pm to 6pm on August 6 at designated sports centres in 18 districts. Health talks, fitness corners, sports activities for parents, children and adolescents, as well as sports demonstrations and fun games for the elderly and persons with disabilities, will be arranged. Activity coupons will be distributed from 8.30am on July 24 (Monday) at LCSD District Leisure Services Offices and designated venues in the 18 districts.



Sports demonstrations will be featured in a live webcast via the event dedicated website (www.lcsd.gov.hk/en/sfad) and the “LCSD Plusss” Facebook page (www.facebook.com/LCSDPlusss) on the event day from 2pm. Members of the public can experience the vigour of sports demonstrations at home through online platforms.



At the same time, various LCSD leisure facilities will also be open for free use by the public on Sport For All Day 2023 to develop a habit of regular exercise. Booking for the free use of facilities on August 6 can be made at Leisure Link booking counters in various districts (except self-service kiosks) and via Internet booking, starting from 7am on July 31 (Monday) onwards, on a first-come, first-served basis (the Leisure Link booking counter services at Tuen Mun Recreation and Sports Centre will start from 7.45am, and those at water sports centres, holiday camps and District Leisure Services Offices will start from 8.30am). Each person can only book one free session irrespective of the type of leisure facility. Due to the anticipated high use of online booking services by the public, it may take a longer time for users to log onto the system for booking during peak hours in the morning.



The leisure facilities open for free use by the public on August 6 include:

Indoor leisure facilities: badminton courts, tennis courts, basketball courts, netball courts, volleyball courts, squash courts, table tennis tables, American pool tables, billiard tables, sport climbing walls, bowling greens, golf facilities, fitness rooms, activity rooms, dance rooms and a cycling track;

Outdoor leisure facilities: tennis courts, tennis practice courts, bowling greens, batting cages, sport climbing walls, archery ranges and golf facilities (excluding camp facilities, sports grounds, as well as artificial and natural turf pitches);

Public swimming pools (excluding Wan Chai Swimming Pool, and Kowloon Tsai Swimming Pool which is temporarily closed for redevelopment); and

Craft at water sports centres (recreational kayaks, pedal-driven boats, sampans and colour boats at Chong Hing Water Sports Centre are available for free use by campers only).



No prior booking is required for public swimming pool facilities. Members of the public may line up at the entrance of swimming pools before the start of a session. Free admission is offered on a first-come-first-served basis.



Sport For All Day 2023 is co-organised by the Department of Health; the Sports Medicine Team of the Chinese University of Hong Kong; the Sports Medicine and Health Science Alumni Association of the Chinese University of Hong Kong; the Physical Fitness Association of Hong Kong, China; and the Hong Kong Sports Association for the Physically Disabled. Please visit the dedicated website at www.lcsd.gov.hk/en/sfad for details.