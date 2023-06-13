Damaged Roofs Put Thousands of Families at Risk in Houston’s Vulnerable Communities

Recent heavy showers and thunderstorms are a reminder of the thousands of low-income homeowners in Houston that need roof repairs to protect them from storm damage. During National Roof Week, June 4 – June 10, GAF, the leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America, donated needed roofing shingles to Rebuilding Together Houston to help families in need prepare for the 2023 hurricane season.

To protect families and property from hurricanes and other storms, nothing is more important than a secure roof. Houston’s vulnerable communities are most at risk, especially low-income homeowners who can’t afford the high costs of replacing a leaking roof. This hurricane season, through November 1, Rebuilding Together Houston (RTH) and GAF will assist low-income elderly, U.S. Military Veterans, and working families in need, all at no cost to them.

This year’s GAF donation to RTH will replace 50 roofs, but RTH estimates that 47,600 low-income homeowners in Harris County need a new roof to avoid disaster. RTH is seeking donations to help more vulnerable homeowners.

About GAF:

GAF, a Standard Industries company, is the leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America. For more than 135 years, GAF has been trusted to protect what matters most for families, communities and business owners with its innovative solutions and focus on customer service. GAF’s leadership extends to its commitment to making a positive impact on its communities, industry, and planet. Learn more at www.GAF.com.

About Rebuilding Together Houston:

Rebuilding Together Houston is the only organization in the Houston/Harris County area to provide hundreds of families with home repairs annually. In the last 41 years, we have served more than 14,750 neighbors. We believe everyone has a right to a safe, healthy, and resilient home that protects them against disaster. The low-income homeowners we serve are in danger of potential displacement and homelessness without our services. We enlist community volunteers and licensed contractors to repair the homes of seniors, U.S. Military Veterans, and working families in need. Our work improves the safety and structural integrity of homes that are passed from generation to generation, helping to preserve the character of Houston neighborhoods by keeping families in communities that they helped to build. Together with our corporate supporters and community partners, our mission is Repairing Homes, Revitalizing Communities, and Rebuilding Lives. For more information about Rebuilding Together Houston visit rebuildingtogetherhouston.org or @RebuildingTogetherHouston on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube; @RTHouston on Twitter. To donate, text “RTH” to 44321.