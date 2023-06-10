P1Press Partners with P1Productions to Produce Audiobook of “My Life Being A Sensitive”

P1Productions will produce the audiobook of “My Life Being A Sensitive,” published by P1Press.

The novel written by Thadeus Parkland is the story of a gay spiritist who is challenged to save the world with his gift. The story is based on actual events occurring in the home he grew up in. The audiobook format will be in the style of a Radio Show with characters voiced by actors.

Release slated for October 1, 2023.

P1 Press and P1Productions are subsidiaries of P1EG, LLC., in Dallas, TX.

https://p1press.co