Drug-Free Tennessee Will Hold Educational Workshop for Teachers June 2023

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, in Tennessee, drug overdose deaths involving opioids totaled 1,307 in 2018 (a rate of 19.9). Deaths involving synthetic opioids other than methadone (mainly fentanyl and fentanyl analogs) increased from 590 (a rate of 9.3) in 2017 to 827 (a rate of 12.8) in 2018.

Drug-Free Tennessee has long warned youth and adults alike on the dangers of drug abuse. During the summer, DFT is reminding parents to help their kids with drug-free activities so they stay safe and healthy. To this end, the group is having an educational seminar for teachers and those who work with young people at the end of June to help them understand how to use the education kit from the Foundation for a Drug-Free World. For more information or to attend the workshop, email info@drugfreetn.org.

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking occurs on June 26 each year and was created by the UN General Assembly in December 1987 to encourage all sectors of society to work together to tackle drug abuse and addiction.

Drug-Free Tennessee has audio-visual messages and videos aimed at helping people steer clear of drug abuse and addiction. The organization has also long offered virtual learning resources and free materials to all educators wanting to help people learn the truth about drugs. Resources are available free of charge through drugfreeworld.org, including the downloadable Truth About Drugs booklet, which covers all basic side effects of drugs, common street names, and how to recognize when you are being persuaded by a dealer. DFW also has a range of award winning Public Service Announcements and an award winning feature length documentary detailing the dangers of drugs and addiction. To learn more or to order booklets or view the videos, visit drugfreetn.org and drugfreeworld.org.