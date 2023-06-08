The Frizz Girls Launch Empowering eBooks Teaching Girls How to Care for Wavy and Curly Hair

The Frizz Girls, a new children’s picture book series, has launched two empowering eBooks for girls aged 5-13. These books teach wavy and curly-haired girls how to care for their hair confidently. Available on platforms like Amazon, Etsy and Payhip, the eBooks aim to promote self-acceptance and provide essential hair care guidance. Pre-orders for the upcoming hardcover print books, along with accompanying merchandise, can be made at on The Frizz Girls website. Join The Frizz Girls in celebrating natural curls and empowering young girls today.

The inspiration behind The Frizz Girls series stems from the personal experiences of creator Stacy Schilling. Growing up with parents who lacked knowledge of caring for wavy or curly hair, Stacy empathizes with the challenges faced by young girls and aims to prevent others from enduring the same struggles she did. By bridging the gap in children’s literature, The Frizz Girls provide a valuable resource for readers with wavy or curly hair, instilling a sense of self-acceptance and empowering them to embrace their natural curls.

With a passion for inclusivity, The Frizz Girls series aims to equip young readers with practical tips and tricks to nurture and maintain their unique hair types. Through engaging storytelling, relatable characters, and valuable insights, the books offer guidance that fosters self-confidence, celebrates individuality and teaches about wavy and curly hair care.

To support The Frizz Girls and join the movement of promoting self-confidence and hair care education, visit their official website. Explore the range of offerings available, stay updated on the forthcoming hardcover print books, and find inspiration in the empowering message of embracing and celebrating natural curls. The Frizz Girls are poised to make a positive impact on the lives of young girls, guiding them towards a journey of self-discovery and self-love.

About Stacy Schilling:

Stacy Schilling is a creative visionary and the creator of The Frizz Girls. She empowers young readers to embrace and care for their natural curls. With a deep passion for the visual arts, Stacy has an impressive portfolio, collaborating with prestigious clients like Belkin, Mercedes, NBC, Porsche, and UCLA. Her contributions have garnered numerous awards, establishing her industry reputation. Stacy also taught art and design for a decade, helping aspiring college students excel. She holds bachelor’s degrees in Journalism and Graphic Design, recognized on the President’s and Scholar’s List. Stacy resides in Bowling Green, KY, teaching design, promoting health and wellness, and pursuing her creative outlets. She is currently working on the third book in The Frizz Girls series.