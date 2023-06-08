Chief Revenue Officer Barry Polan Promoted to President of Image Options

Image Options has announced the promotion of their Chief Revenue Officer Barry Polan to his newly appointed role as President of the organization. After three and a half years with Image Options, Polan has a proven track record leading the entire client facing side of the organization prior to his promotion. As the company comes up on its 25th anniversary, this change will continue a legacy of excellence in people and product.

Brian Hite, Principal and Cofounder of Image Options said, “At Image Options, we pride ourselves in being fortunate enough to have the best people in our industry. Barry Polan is one of those individuals. His promotion to President of Image Options is a direct result of his dedication and ongoing efforts to evolve Image Options into the company it is today and will be in the future. I am grateful an individual of his caliber has chosen Image Options as his home and are excited to witness the future it ensures.”

“I am delighted to congratulate Barry Polan on his promotion to President of Image Options. Barry’s unique blend of extensive industry and architectural materials knowledge coupled with a financial education have proven to be the tools of a great team builder and business leader and ensures Images Options continues to innovate and fulfill our clients’ branding needs,” said Chairman and Cofounder Tim Bennett of Image Options.

Image Options, on the cusp of its 25th anniversary, is primed for ambitious growth. With targets of expansion in its core sectors – retail, workplace environments, events, and exhibits. Emphasizing technology and strategic partnerships, the firm aims to transform industry standards and broaden its influence. This commitment assures clients and stakeholders of not only growth, but a persistent, transformative impact solidifying Image Options’ industry leadership.

About Barry Polan

Barry Polan joined Image Options in February of 2020. Prior to joining Image Options, he served as a Chief Revenue Officer and SVP and General Manager of Archway Marketing, in Minneapolis as well as the EVP of a SaaS technology start-up, Material Bank. Barry graduated from University at Albany, NY with a Bachelor’s of Science. Later, he earned his MBA in Finance from the University of Redlands.

About Image Options

Since 1999, Image Options has specialized in creating inspirational, high-impact visual solutions, making them a leader in the printing, surface imaging, display and visual communications industry. From initial conception to production, from design and fabrication to installation, Image Options delivers immersive and experiential visual communication solutions for retail, trade-shows, events, corporate environments and more. This unique approach has earned Image Options a reputation for turning the improbable into reality. Envision lives here. Learn more at www.imageoptions.net/.