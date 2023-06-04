5 Modest Fashion Designers You Need To Start Following Now [source: Fashion Art]

Modest Fashion Designers – the best trend of the year.

1. Aida KaumeNOVA (Almaty, Kazakhstan)

Aida KaumeNOVA brand was established in 2007, in Almaty, by Aida Kaumenova. Clothes made by this Kazakhstan-based designer are sold in 4 stores throughout the country, as well as across the globe – in the CIS countries, Europe, America, and Asia.

After her education in Italy, the designer came back to Kazakhstan, willing to change the local attitude to traditional clothing. Many people thought of it as archaic, but Aida was positive that it can be fashionable, fit for modern life and conditions. She had no doubt that this Kazakh ethnic fashion can find its place in a modern wardrobe.

The new collection presented at Modest Fashion Day includes dresses, skirts, jackets, and suits in the warm color palette, from pink and terra-cotta to brown and blue. The assortment of fabrics used included lace, and florals, and gaugre, as well as laconic restrained textiles.

2. Su.Su (Kazan, Tatarstan)

Su.Su, a Tatar clothing brand & Modest Fashion Day participant brought to the catwalk a collection of linen and cotton dress-shirts, skirts, and bathrobes, all in pastel shades. The designer explained that in this collection they used only breathable and hypoallergenic fabrics – cotton, linen, tencel, and nettle cloth. Loose simply cut silhouettes with unique elements make movement especially comfortable.

3. SANET (Indonesia)

SANET SABINTANG, a designer from Indonesia, was inspired by the clothes worn by students from Muslim girls boarding schools – there were long mantles, sarong skirts, and oversize blazer jackets. According to the designer, there are many Muslim boarding schools in Indonesia today, which help girls to build careers and take a more active part in politics. This is why their lifestyles change – and fashion follows this change, too. At the same time, the existing ethical and cultural values remain in place.

The key highlight of the collection presented at Modest Fashion Day was layering. The textiles used were cotton, linen, viscose, as well as different fabrics treated with Shibori Japanese dying technique.

4. SAHARA (Ufa, Bashkiria)

The looks created by this modest fashion brand from Bashkiria stand out thanks to smooth silhouettes, bold prints and combinations. This is indeed an up-to-date take on traditional modest fashion wear. The collection of the brand comprises traditional clothes like abayas, hijabs, mullet pants, and some more modern pieces – dresses, skirts, shirts, pants, kimonos, and sportswear, including burkini swimming suits, accessories, and headwear. The designer experiments with denim and the casual style at the confluence with conventional fashion.

Designer Zainab Sitdikova, the founder of the brand, outlined that her brand aims to offer Muslim women trendy and comfortable wear in compliance with their values, which at the same time will be good for modern life.

5. Abzaeva (Ulan Ude, Buryatia)

Brand from Buryatia brought to the catwalk of Modest Fashion Day some futuristic looks – extensive oversize puff quilted jackets complemented by balaclavas, as well as romantic rouches and skirts from streamy fabric.

Both brands work in compliance with the local identity of the region and traditional clothing, offering the audience a new creative take on these.

Designer Nadezhda Abzaeva came to Modest Fashion Day with her quilted vests, puffy corsets, as well as texturized jackets with extensive sleeves. Abzaeva prefers natural materials – cotton and denim.