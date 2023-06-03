Hong Kong – SWD appeals to people in need to seek help

SWD appeals to people in need to seek help ******************************************



​The Social Welfare Department (SWD) noted that a video on a murder case in Diamond Hill this afternoon (June 2) has been going viral on the Internet. Members of the public are advised to seek professional support if they experience any emotional distress and stop sharing the video.

The SWD operates a 24-hour hotline 2343 2255 to provide immediate telephone counselling, support and referral services. Members of the public in need may call the hotline for assistance. They may also call the hotline of the Hong Kong Red Cross at 5164 5040 for assistance.