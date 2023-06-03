Hong Kong – DH investigates case of pulmonary embolism following injection of hyaluronic acid

DH investigates case of pulmonary embolism following injection of hyaluronic acid *********************************************************************************



The Department of Health (DH) is today (June 2) investigating a case of pulmonary embolism after receiving an injection of hyaluronic acid in the Mainland, and reminded the public that such injection should only be performed by healthcare professionals.



The DH was notified by the Hospital Authority today of a case of pulmonary embolism after receiving an injection of hyaluronic acid in the Mainland. The case involved a 45-year-old female with good past health. She received an intravaginal injection of hyaluronic acid in a premises in Shenzhen by a suspected non-healthcare personnel on May 30 and developed palpitation, shortness of breath and chest pain shortly after the injection. She was admitted to a hospital in Shenzhen on May 30 but had discharged against medical advice on the same day. She attended the Accident and Emergency Department of North District Hospital on May 31 and was transferred to its Intensive Care Unit on the same day. The clinical diagnoses were respiratory failure with pulmonary embolism and intracranial haemorrhage. She is now in a critical condition.



Investigation is ongoing.



A spokesman for the DH urged the public not to receive any treatment, including all kinds of injection, by non-healthcare personnel. For those who had received any injections and feel unwell, they should seek medical attention immediately.



Members of the public should consult healthcare professionals and understand the procedure, potential risks and complications for an informed decision before receiving injections.



The spokesman appealed to those who must receive injections outside Hong Kong, should pay special attention to ensure that practitioners are qualified or registered with relevant jurisdictions. If in doubt, stop receiving the injection immediately and promptly consult qualified healthcare professionals if feeling unwell.