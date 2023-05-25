Fragrance-Free Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray is Available on Amazon

Multi-Purpose Personal Solution for Common Ailments and Household Uses Kills 99.9 Percent of Germs

Many consumers search for fragrance-free products because they have allergies.

“The American Academy of Dermatology reports approximately 2.5 million Americans have fragrance allergies,” said Dr. John Burd, CEO of Wonder Spray, LLC. in San Diego. “Fragrance allergies not only can affect your nose, but they ‘are the main cause of cosmetic contact dermatitis.’”

Dr. Burd, a Ph.D. scientist and biochemist, cited recent studies that show “nearly one-third of people polled said that they were irritated by scented products worn by other people. Nineteen percent said they got headaches, breathing difficulties, or other problems from air fresheners or deodorizers.”

Scented products affect millions of people in the United States.

Dr. Burd developed Wonder Spray, a multi-purpose solution for common health issues and household uses, for people sensitive to fragrances.

“Wonder Spray, which is fragrance-free and kills 99.9 percent of germs, is also chemical-free and toxic-free,” Dr. Burd said. “It contains no alcohol, parabens, phthalates, sulfates, gluten, or dye.”

The active ingredient in Wonder Spray is HOCL, which some call a “superhero” because of its effectiveness in killing germs.

“HOCL, a natural ingredient, is native to your body,” Dr. Burd said. “Our body produces HOCL to fight infections and bacteria.

“HOCL helps make Wonder Spray 100 percent natural,” he added. “Consumers have learned that many products, especially those that their parents and grandparents bought, often contained potentially dangerous ingredients.”

Dr. Burd said consumers today are reading product labels carefully.

“They put a high priority on the ingredients when they make a purchase,” he added. “Most people probably don’t know companies use more than 3,000 chemicals to create fragrances for everyday personal products, cosmetics, and cleaning items.’”

Consumers can use Wonder Spray to treat itches, rashes, allergies, colds, sore throats, acne, sunburns, minor cuts, scrapes, piercing aftercare, acne-like skin blemishes, and minor burns.

“You can use Wonder Spray on mouth sores, gum issues, earaches, Dry Eye, and Pink Eye,” Dr. Burd said. “Once you spray it on your body, Wonder Spray immediately starts killing the bacteria in and around wounds.”

Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray is also eco-friendly, cruelty-free, and EPA-registered.

To purchase Original Wonder Spray, please visit DrBurdWonderSpray.com, Amazon, and OneLavi.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service. Please check with your doctor.

About Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spay

Wonder Spray was founded by Dr. John Burd, a renowned biochemist and the founder and former CEO of Dexcom, Inc., the leader in Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems. His current research is focused on formulating healthy natural solutions to common skin and health-related issues by harnessing the power of HOCL for everyday use. Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray flagship product is Orginal Wonder, which can help to fight infection, reduce inflammation, and enhance your body’s natural ability to heal, and is highly effective against a wide range of ailments.

Dr. Burd has dedicated his career to helping family members and others.