HEALTHZONE’S Dietary Supplement Provides Complete Support for the Heart Muscle

HEART Zone is a complete multi-amino and multi-co-enzyme nutritional supplement for cardiovascular health.

“HEART Zone is a unique amino acid supplement containing naturally derived amino acids in the precise proportions found in the heart muscle. This formula also contains adenosine, a nutrient essential for the energy metabolism of the heart muscle,” said Stuart Vaughan, CEO of HEALTHZONE in New Mexico. “HEART Zone provides nutritional support for poor muscle tone and circulatory weakness.”

Ingredients in HEART Zone include:

Adenosine

Taurine

Leucine

Isoleucine

Threonine

Phenylalanine

Methionine

L-Cystine

Lysine

Heart Nucleic Acids and Peptides

“HEART ZONE is very different from other heart supplements because its components mimic those of healthy heart muscle, meaning that the raw building blocks are made available for repair and maintenance functions,” Vaughan said.

The amino acids in HEART ZONE include taurine, which is well-documented for its role in maintaining the rhythm and movement of the heart muscle, and the branched-chain amino acids leucine and isoleucine, which are involved in the repair and building-up of muscle. HEART ZONE also contains adenosine for its role in muscle energy metabolism.

“All of our ingredients are science-based on their heart-related health benefits,” he added.

HEALTHZONE dietary supplements are different from its competitors because it uses two patented technologies to maximize the effectiveness of their ingredients.

HEALTHZONE uses Mineral Transporter technology, which sends nutrients to specific parts of the body, and Enzymatic Processing, which allows its ingredients to reboot the area in the body that needs nutrition.

“Mineral Transporters are minerals coated with smart delivery molecules that attract like magnets to your cells that are not working properly and help repair them,” Vaughan said. “Because we use this technology, the nutrients in our dietary supplements can cross the cell membrane.

“The amino acids, co-enzymes, nucleic acids, and peptides in HEART Zone are more efficiently absorbed by the body,” he said.

Enzymatic Processing turns the ingredients in HEALTHZONE products into cheerleaders to motivate the body to reboot to its default healthy status.

“By using both technologies, our products maximize their effectiveness much more than if we had only used one process,” Vaughan said.

Other HEALTHZONE dietary supplements, which will soon launch in the United States, include:

LIVER Zone

IMMUNE Zone

MUSCLE Zone

BONE Zone

FATBURN Zone

KIDNEY Zone

DIGEST Zone

“HEALTHZONE products, which will soon launch in the U.S., are organ- or condition-specific,” Vaughan said. “Our highly specialized formulas, which target specific organs or health conditions, are designed to perform specific functions.”

For more information, visit HEALTHZONE.co.nz.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with HEALTHZONE. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About HealthZone

HealthZone, a health and wellness company based in New Mexico, develops dietary supplements that send nutrients to specific parts of the body. HealthZone supplements target the zone that’s requiring attention. HealthZone products depend on two patents: Mineral Transporter and Enzymatic Processing. Mineral Transporter technology enables nutrients to be transported across the cell membrane while Enzymatic Processing helps reboot a specific part of the body.