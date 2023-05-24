Waller Named Vice President of Affordable Property Management at NHE

Angie Waller Named Vp Of Affordable Propty Mgmt At

GREENVILLE, S.C. – May 22, 2023 – PRLog — Industry veteran Angie Waller has been promoted to Vice President of Affordable Property Management for NHE, one of the Southeast’s leading property management and development organizations. She also joins NHE’s Executive Team overseeing direction and strategy for the 300-plus person organization.

An honoree for several years on Best Places to Work and Top Workplaces in South Carolina lists, NHE provides professional association management, affordable and conventional apartment management, and service coordination to communities across the Southeast.

In her new role as Vice President, Ms. Waller will direct the day-to-day operations and team for NHE’s fast-growing affordable property business unit. The organization now manages more than 90 high-quality, low-income, and affordable housing communities representing over 4,300 units in the Southeast, providing quality housing to residents in need of affordable living options.

Ms. Waller has more than 35 years of housing experience, having worked with top management firms across numerous states in her career. A native of Pennsylvania, she joined NHE from Cambridge Management where she oversaw a portfolio of 42 properties representing more than 4,500 units in five states.

During her career Ms. Waller has held positions of progressive responsibility including Regional Vice President, VP of Affordable Housing, VP of HUD Compliance, and Director of Maintenance Operations with various Southeastern property management organizations.

She holds experience with market rate, HUD, LIHTC, Bond and Tax Credit properties across numerous states, and has overseen lease-up of new properties, along with conversion and renovation of tax credit properties to market-rate assets.

“Angie is an experienced and talented professional in the Affordable space and has been a great addition to our team during her time here,” said NHE Senior Vice President, Affordable Division Patty Sherman. “As we continue to grow and advance our affordable housing footprint and scale, her expertise in leading and directing teams and growing organizations will be a major asset to NHE.”

Ms. Waller is a long-standing member and leader in both the National and Southeastern Affordable Housing Management Associations (SAHMA and NAHMA) and holds numerous designations including Certified Professional of Occupancy (CPO), Fair Housing Compliance (FHC), Specialist in Housing Credit Management (SHCM), Blended Compliance Designation (BCD), and National Affordable Housing Professional, Executive Level (NAHP-E).

In NHE’s more than 50-year history it has established deep roots across the Southeast and the company’s continued investment in the communities it serves reflects that dedication. NHE represents residents in more than 18,000 homes, apartments, and condominiums across 15 states, many in its home state of South Carolina.

NHE is actively engaged in leadership roles with national and state industry trade associations and government regulatory bodies and holds the prestigious AMO (Accredited Management Organization) designation through the Institute of Real Estate Management.