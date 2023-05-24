Captivate Exhibits Relocates to Larger Headquarters, Enhancing Customer Services and Operations

Move by trade show exhibits and services company streamlines manufacturing, offers larger customer showroom

Captivate Exhibits, trade show marketing experts

SUSSEX, Wis. – May 22, 2023 – PRLog — Captivate Exhibits, the regional leader in trade show marketing services and production of custom exhibits and displays, has relocated its headquarters to a larger facility that promises streamlined operations and enhanced customer service.

Captivate Exhibits, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2022, is located at N56-W24701 N. Corporate Circle, Sussex, Wis. Its 56,000 square feet are ideally suited for an organization experiencing steady growth. The new office replaces its previous headquarters in Brookfield, Wis., where the company operated since 2013.

The new facility is 50 percent larger than the prior building, offering myriad opportunities for operational efficiency and improved interaction with customers. The property allows for potentially 30,000 square feet of building expansion.

“This move occurred at an opportune time, as our business has grown at a sharp upward trajectory since late 2021,” said David Jentz, Executive Vice-President of Captivate Exhibits. “The significantly- increased demand for new trade show exhibits, storage of exhibits, and all our related marketing services, mandated a new facility large enough to handle these needs, and laid out in a fashion where all could be addressed efficiently. We’re thankful this space was available.”

The larger production area allows Captivate Exhibits (https://captivateexhibits.com/ who-we-serve/ ) to consolidate its design and fabrication in one location. Teams can fully coalesce. If one person is off site working at a customer event, another can step in. Work was previously divided between the Brookfield headquarters and a satellite facility on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

“The biggest benefit to the relocation is strengthening our culture,” Jentz said. “Our company is built on defined core values. It’s harder to foster culture when people are split up. The new setup is ideal for camaraderie and teamwork.”

The Sussex headquarters has 15 dock doors, nearly quadrupling the old facility’s volume. Trade show rental equipment is stored nearby for easy shipping. The showroom of finished exhibits (https://captivateexhibits.com/ our-work/) is significantly larger. Another room operates as a private viewing area, where customers planning new exhibits can see prototypes to aid their decision-making.

Besides designing and building exhibits that spur face-to-face personal marketing, Captivate Exhibits helps organizations create workspaces that reflect pride and engage employees. The company assists businesses with branded environments, history walls, welcoming lobby renovations, and comfortable, functional break rooms and kitchens.

Honored by the Milwaukee Business Journal as one of its Best Places to Work, Captivate Exhibits offers comprehensive design, fabrication and support in exhibits, graphics, corporate environments, event design and production. Its core focus is on providing outstanding face-to-face marketing solutions and customer service through establishing and sustaining trusted partnerships with clients. Customers enjoy the convenience of online ordering and asset management of exhibit properties. Captivate Exhibits also offers rental exhibits, storage, transportation, and on-site installation and dismantling of exhibits.

More information about Captivate Exhibits is available by calling (262) 432-8410 or visiting www.CaptivateExhibits.com.