Triple Digits Got You Down? Get Free Ice Cream 5/23 from Iconic Ice Cream National Brand

Free giveaways to include Blue Bunny®, Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop® and Blue Ribbon Classics® brands

Enjoy Free Frozen Novelty Treats Tuesday!

TEMPE, Ariz. – May 22, 2023 – PRLog — Cool down with Wells Enterprises, the largest privately held ice cream manufacturer in the United States, as they hand out thousands of free ice cream treats at 15 ice cream social locations across the Valley from 3-5 p.m. Tues., May 23.

“As we look to ensure our national brands are available to consumers everywhere in the market, these free ice cream socials are a great example of how we strive to give back to the communities that support us. The Valley is certainly full of loyal ice cream enthusiasts who love our brands, and we want to bring our promise to life locally, creating a world where everyone can feel joy every day,” said Santhi Ramesh, Chief Commercial Officer.

Wells, which produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year, will be passing out frozen novelties from its signature national brands, including Blue Bunny®, Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics® as part of their pop-up ice cream social events.

The Iowa-based company is in town for a Dessert in the Desert national conference hosted at the Omni in Tempe, and the company is putting their own ice cream aficionados to work at these ice cream socials.

The public can visit these locations from 3-5 p.m. Tues., May 23rd, for free ice cream while supplies last:

Desert Botanical Garden, 1201 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix

Phoenix Zoo, 455 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix

Tempe Public Library, 3500 S. Rural Road, Tempe

OrangeTheory Fitness, 116 E. University Drive, Tempe

Kiwanis Recreation Center, 611 S. All America Way, Tempe

St. Luke’s Hospital, 1500 S. Mill Ave., Tempe

Fry’s, 3232 S. Mill Ave., Tempe

Safeway, 1902 W. Main St., Mesa

Safeway, 7920 E. Chaparral, Scottsdale

Walmart, 800 E. Southern Ave., Tempe

Walmart, 1380 W. Elliot Road, Tempe

4 additional private locations

In addition to the ice cream socials, Wells Enterprises is donating bottled water to the City of Tempe’s HOPE team (Homeless Outreach Prevention Effort), which provides water to those in need.

About Wells Enterprises

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells and run by the Wells family for generations, the company is an independent operating company of the Ferrero Group, one of the global leaders in sweet, packaged foods.

Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®.