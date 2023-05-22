Hong Kong – Submit applications for voter registration and change of voter registration particulars by June 2

Submit applications for voter registration and change of voter registration particulars by June 2 ******************************************************************************************



The Registration and Electoral Office (REO) today (May 22) appeals to eligible persons/bodies who have not yet registered as geographical constituency (GC), functional constituency and/or Election Committee subsector electors/voters to submit registration applications on or before the statutory deadline of June 2, so that their registration particulars can be included in the final registers of electors/voters to be published in September this year.

Hong Kong permanent residents holding an identity document, who have reached 18 years of age and are ordinarily residing in Hong Kong, are eligible to register as GC electors.

There is no need for registered electors/voters to register again, but they should notify the REO of any changes in their residential address or other registration particulars by the statutory deadline of June 2.

Application forms for new registration as GC electors or change of residential address by registered electors must be submitted along with address proof.

A spokesperson for the REO said, “Applicants who are the registered occupants of public rental housing under the Housing Department or subsidised housing under the Hong Kong Housing Society do not need to submit address proof.”

Application forms for new registration and change of registration particulars are available at the REO, the District Offices and the management offices of public housing estates. They can also be downloaded from the Voter Registration website (vr.gov.hk).

Completed application forms may be submitted on or before the statutory deadline of June 2 via the following channels:

by email (form@reo.gov.hk) – application forms and supplementary documents should be attached to the email. The REO does not accept submissions of documents by providing a hyperlink to cloud storage. Upon receipt of e-mail applications, the REO will automatically send a confirmation email (see attachment for sample) to applicants. If applicants do not receive such confirmation, they are advised to resubmit applications by email or through other channels. Be mindful that delivery failure may occur due to the large size of the attachment files;

through the REO e-Form Upload Platform (www.reo-form.gov.hk) – after submission, please take note of the application number generated by the system for future reference;

by post to the REO office, 13/F, Kowloonbay International Trade & Exhibition Centre, 1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay – the date of the postmark will be taken as the date of submission for applications by post. Applicants should mail their application forms early to avoid missing the statutory deadline;

by fax to 2891 1180; and

in person – applicants may submit in person to the REO office during office hours (8.45am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 6pm, Monday to Friday, except public holidays), 13/F of Kowloonbay International Trade & Exhibition Centre, 1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay. The said office will remain open until 11.59pm on June 2, the day of the statutory deadline.

In addition, the REO again urges registered electors who received inquiry letters (with note “Immediate action required. Your voting right is at stake” printed on the envelope) issued by the REO to, as per the instructions in the letter, reply by the statutory deadline of June 2, so as to maintain their voter registration status.

For enquiries on voter registration matters, members of the public may visit the aforementioned Voter Registration website (vr.gov.hk) or call the REO hotline at 2891 1001.