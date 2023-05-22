Hong Kong – Appointment of Political Assistant (with photo)

Appointment of Political Assistant (with photo) ***********************************************



​The Chief Executive’s Office announced today (May 22) that the Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, has appointed a Political Assistant of the sixth term of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.



The new appointee is the Political Assistant to the Secretary for Health, Mr Keith Kei Chi-hung. He will assume office today.



The Chief Executive has appointed 14 Under Secretaries and 19 Political Assistants so far.



Following is the biographical note on the new appointee:



Mr Keith Kei Chi-hung

Aged 35, Mr Kei served at offices of Legislative Council Members since 2010, and served as head of a Legislative Council Member office since 2022.



Mr Kei holds a Bachelor of Social Sciences degree from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, with a major in Sociology.