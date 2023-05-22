Flamenco Phenom Fires up Documentary Showcase with “Siudy Between Worlds – 50 Performances of the American Dream”

Scientology Network’s Documentary Showcase, the weekly series providing a platform for Independent filmmakers to air films on important social, cultural and environmental issues, presents the US broadcast debut of the documentary Siudy Between Worlds – 50 Performances of the American Dream, a look at a flamenco prodigy’s dream of making it in New York.

Documentary Showcase airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

Directed by Pablo Croce, Siudy Between Worlds – 50 Performances of the American Dream follows flamenco dance prodigy and award-winning choreographer Siudy Garrido as she brings her dazzling flamenco-inspired theatrical production to the New York stage hoping to win over audiences and critics with the beauty of flamenco.

But in the toughest live-theater market in the world, the backstage challenges in the run-up to opening night and the excruciating anticipation of critical reactions are as dramatic as anything that transpires onstage.

About Pablo Croce

Born in Washington, DC, and raised in Caracas, Venezuela, Pablo Croce is an award-winning director and producer. He won Best New Documentary Director at the 2011 Tribeca Film Festival for his documentary on UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva, Like Water. A winner of an MTV award for Best Short Video and multiple Latin Grammy nominations, Pablo’s résumé also includes extensive experience for producing advertising for high-profile multinational clients.

In an interview with Scientology Network for Documentary Showcase, Pablo expressed:

“Capturing this documentary started out of knowing that there was going to be something extraordinary happening…. Eventually it evolved into a story that at a personal level, I needed to tell.”

About Documentary Showcase

Documentary Showcase, a two-time Latin Grammy nominee and award-winning choreographer, is one of today's most impressive artists in the flamenco dance scene. Her artistry has been hailed by fans and critics around the world as "mesmerizing," "first-class" and "perfection." She is recognized as a barrier-breaking artist, blending traditional and contemporary techniques into a brand of flamenco that's entirely her own.

