Live Courageously Podcast Show with John Duffy and Guest Bo Brinkman

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – May 21, 2023 – PRLog — “Live Courageously” Podcast Show is a show for our time where fear and courage are battling it out in our lives.

The Podcast show brings on a wide range of guests who have lived courageous lives in the face of many types of adversity. Most of the initial guests are friends of the moderator John Duffy and the purpose of the show is to share their stories.

The show will air weekly Sunday @ 2pm Live on John Duffy’s Facebook Page and Youtube Channel and will be available to watch as a recording.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ duffysquare

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=Os8ZRfgbTeI

On May 14th, John will host Bo Brinkman. Born in Houston, raised in Pasadena, Texas, Bo graduated two years early from high school and left home. He backpacked to Hilo Hawaii and lived in a tent for several months surviving on Papaya, coconuts and fish he speared off the coast. He worked as an ironworker while studying theatre at Texas State University and later at the University of Houston.

His first year in New York, Bo discovered an unused basement under a restaurant in Greenwich Village, built a sixty seat theater and founded the Cactus Theater. During that time Bo produced, directed and acted in almost thirty plays. Cactus Theater became a well known and popular venue throughout the eighties. Company members and special guests included James Gandolfini, Melissa Gilbert, Susan Aston, Penn Jillette, (Penn and Teller) D.B. Sweeny and Will Hare.

Bo’s play, ICE HOUSE, the first play in his HOUSE TRILOGY, was first produced at Cactus Theater and had a successful nine month run at the Henry Wyatt Theater on the Lower East Side. ICE HOUSE was also produced in Los Angeles at the Company of Characters Theater where Bo also directed. He later wrote the screenplay adaptation, produced, starred and directed second unit when ICE HOUSE was made into a feature film.

His play, THE HEN HOUSE, was developed at Cactus Theater and later produced Off-Broadway at the Harold Clurman Theater in New York. BAY HOUSE, Bo’s last installment of the HOUSE TRILOGY was developed at the Actors Studio in New York and produced at the Barn Theater, a 500 seat theater in Augusta, Michigan.

Bo became a lifetime member of the Actors Studio in 1988 and was also a member of the playwright/directors unit at the Studio where he wrote and developed such plays as CARD SHARK MARK, PRESIDIO, THE GOD MUGGER, and BEIRUT BARFLY. These plays were also produced at the Cactus Theater. Bo originated the role of Parley, from the play, DOWN WINDER DANCE, with Sara Gilbert and Andrew Prine at the Cincinnati Ensemble Theater in Ohio.