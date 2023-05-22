Manchanda Chiropractic Announces the Addition of ChiroThin™ to Their Office

Locally owned Manchanda Chiropractic announced today that it has added the Doctor Supervised ChiroThin Weight Loss Program™ to their office. When asked what made Manchanda Chiropractic decide to begin offering weight loss, Dr. Manchanda said: “The number of people in the United States that are overweight or obese has reached near epidemic portions. Every day I have the opportunity to treat patients who are suffering with health conditions that can be associated with being overweight. In fact, studies have shown that nearly 80% health conditions can be either directly or indirectly related to weight issues. I have decided to take a stand and help the people in and around San Francisco regain control of their weight and as a result, their health.”

When asked why she thought weight issues have become such a problem, Dr. Manchanda said: “People have forgotten how to eat in a way that promotes health and being at their optimal weight, and the two go hand-in-hand. In fact, that is what made me decide to go with ChiroThin. It teaches people how and what to eat in the real world. There are no shakes, no eating meals out of a box, no crazy exercise programs, and all of the food is purchased at the grocery store.” Dr. Manchanda went on to say that many people, when following the ChiroThin program, lose 20-35 pounds in just 6 weeks and they are given the tools to help them make the weight loss more permanent.

