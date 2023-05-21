SMC Corporation of America Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

The 2023 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic culture, as well as strong financials. Designees propelled their businesses forward and remained true to their purpose and values by investing in their people, creating advantage through digital transformation, taking measurable action on sustainability, and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“We are so proud to be recognized as a U.S. Best Managed Company for the third year in a row. Our designation as a Best Managed Company is maintained through our shared goal as a company to make SMC a strong business, a welcoming environment, and an industry leader,” said Kelley Stacy, President and CEO of SMC Corporation of America. “We cannot succeed without the efforts and buy-in of each of our team members, as we all play a role in the success of our company. With the collective efforts of all our employees, we will continue to break down barriers to success and reach new milestones.”

“To shape our future success, we have defined strategic development goals for 2023 that will allow us to meet the needs of our customers and employees,” said Donny Nguyen, Vice President of Admin and Sales at SMC. “These goals are centered around our core values of sustainability, support, and automation; they include minimizing waste, reducing division expenses, enhancing cross training, growing market share and sales, and more. SMC has implemented a number of initiatives that complement these goals, including updating our Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and investing in our employees through a Women in STEM program and expanded internal career development opportunities.”

“Sustainable growth requires uninterrupted operations, so we are focused heavily on investing in our facility and employees to ensure continued operations, even in times of global instability,” said Chad Bosler, VP of Operations at SMC. “Within our 2.6M sqft headquarters, we have construction underway for a 23K sqft ISO 5 clean room and a 78K sqft R&D space for engineering, in addition to the ongoing implementation of solar panels to sustainably support our facility. Beyond these developments, we have implemented operational improvements including the duplication of global manufacturing efforts, and new product production to support global sales. These improvements offer both our customers and our employees support and security while achieving our Business Continuity Plan.”

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 46 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal.

About SMC Corporation of America

SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.