Business of Wellness Summit

Daybreak Yoga LLC Presents a Transformative Virtual Summit Empowering Women of Color Wellness Professionals: Connect, Learn, and Thrive Together

Women of color in the wellness industry are invited to attend a groundbreaking virtual summit hosted by renowned industry leader Dawn M. Rivers. The summit, taking place from June 8-11, 2023, is specifically designed to empower women of color wellness professionals and provide them with the knowledge, resources, and support they need to excel in the industry and own profitable businesses.

The virtual summit aims to address the unique challenges women of color face in the wellness profession and provide a platform for connection, learning, and growth. Participants will have the opportunity to network with fellow women of color wellness professionals, gain valuable insights from top industry leaders, and discover strategies for success in owning profitable businesses.

During the summit, attendees will have access to a diverse range of sessions that cater to the specific needs of women of color wellness professionals. Topics covered will include cultural competence, diversity and inclusion, self-care for marginalized communities, holistic healing practices, entrepreneurship, and strategies for owning profitable businesses. Industry experts will lead these sessions with firsthand experience in navigating the challenges and triumphs of being women of color in the wellness industry and building profitable businesses.

The virtual format of the summit ensures accessibility and convenience, allowing women of color wellness professionals from around the world to participate and connect. By coming together in this virtual space, attendees can form valuable connections, share experiences, and support each other on their professional journeys with the ultimate goal of owning profitable businesses.

“I am passionate about empowering women of color in the wellness industry and providing them with the tools and support they need to thrive and own profitable businesses,” said Dawn M. Rivers, the visionary behind the event. “This virtual summit is a celebration of their unique experiences, challenges, and successes. It is my hope that through this summit, women of color wellness professionals will find inspiration, connection, and the resources necessary to make a lasting impact in their fields while building profitable businesses.”

Registration for the virtual summit is now open, and early registration is encouraged to secure a spot. Women of color wellness professionals are invited to join this transformative experience and connect with a community of like-minded individuals who understand and support their unique journey. To reserve your spot and learn more, please visit dawnrivers.com/summit.

For media inquiries, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Dawn M. Rivers

dawn@daybreakyogallc.com

216-702-0066

About Dawn M.Rivers:

Dawn is a respected industry leader who advocates empowering women of color in the wellness industry. With a deep commitment to diversity, inclusion, and supporting the success of women of color professionals, Dawn strives to create opportunities and spaces for growth, connection, collaboration, and the ultimate goal of owning profitable businesses.