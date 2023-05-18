Hong Kong – Hongkong Post unveils new stamp issues for July to December 2023

Hongkong Post unveils new stamp issues for July to December 2023 ****************************************************************



Hongkong Post announced today (May 18) that six sets of special stamps will be issued from July to December 2023, encompassing a variety of themes such as local culture, natural landscape, development of the city and transport system. Each stamp issue has its own ingenious design and distinctive style, making the special stamps valuable collectables for philatelists and the public.



“Intangible Cultural Heritage – Hong Kong-style Milk Tea Making Technique” special stamps will first be released in July to promote the Hong Kong-style Milk Tea Making Technique, which is on the first Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Hong Kong. The tea-making technique does not only epitomise the fusion and development of Hong Kong’s East-meets-West food culture, but also gives a glimpse of how locals live and eat.



There are a great variety of vegetables which provide vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, etc, and a lot of common vegetables are grown locally. Sufficient consumption of various kinds of vegetables every day can strengthen our immune system and protect us from chronic diseases. Hongkong Post will issue a set of six stamps, a stamp sheetlet and associated philatelic products on the theme of “Hong Kong Vegetables” to showcase common vegetables in Hong Kong.



As an international metropolis, Hong Kong boasts a number of arts and cultural landmarks, and the National 14th Five-Year Plan also indicates support for Hong Kong in developing into an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange. With a view to enhancing the public’s appreciation of arts and culture and promoting the development of the cultural industries in Hong Kong, Hongkong Post will issue a special stamp issue on the theme of “Cultural Landmarks in Hong Kong” to showcase a number of local arts and cultural landmarks, including the Hong Kong Palace Museum, M+, the Xiqu Centre, Hong Kong City Hall, the Hong Kong Cultural Centre, the Hong Kong Museum of Art and Tai Kwun.



Furthermore, Hong Kong is also a small city with a variety of great scenic beauty, and is home to towering and steep mountains. Hongkong Post will issue a set of six stamps, two stamp sheetlets and associated philatelic products on “Hong Kong Landscape – Mountains” to showcase the spectacular landscape of mountains in Hong Kong captured through the lens of famous local photographer Kelvin Yuen.



Hongkong Post will also issue a special stamp issue on “Development of Railway Services in Hong Kong”, featuring the characteristics of different railway lines to display the extensive coverage and connectivity of the railway network while demonstrating the ongoing development of the railway services and the enhanced railway system in Hong Kong over the years.



As a continuation of the “Hong Kong Past and Present Series: Victoria Harbour” special stamps issued in 2020, Hongkong Post will issue a set of four stamps, a stamp sheetlet and associated philatelic products on the theme of “Hong Kong Past and Present Series: Hongkong Post Headquarters” to reveal the development of the Hongkong Post Headquarters since 1841 with over 180 years of history.



Customers may place advance orders for the above stamp products from today on Hongkong Post’s online shopping mall ShopThruPost (shopthrupost.hongkongpost.hk). Customers may also visit the Facebook page “郵票．郵趣@Hongkong Post Stamps” (www.facebook.com/HKPStamps) for more details. Customers who place orders by June 7 (Wednesday) will receive attractive gifts and bonus points. Further information about placing orders can be obtained from the Hongkong Post Stamps website or by calling the Hongkong Post Philatelic Bureau hotline at 2785 5711.