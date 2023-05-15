Cola Wealth Advisors Donates Six Flights to Local Porsche Club Fundraiser for Camp Kemo

Cola Wealth Advisors recently donated six flights to a charity fundraiser hosted by the local Porsche Club for Camp Kemo, a camp for children with cancer. The event, called Speed & Beauty Concours d’Elegance, brought together car enthusiasts from around the community for a day of fun and fundraising to support this important organization.

Camp Kemo, operated by Prisma Health Children’s Hospital, is a specialized summer camp program that offers a safe and nurturing environment for children and teens affected by cancer. The camp provides opportunities for young people to enjoy new experiences, make new friends, and create lifelong memories while receiving medical care and emotional support.

The Porsche Club’s fundraiser, held at Hunter-Gatherer Brewery by Owens Field, brought together enthusiasts of high-performance automobiles to enjoy a day of camaraderie and competition while raising funds for Camp Kemo. Plus, with the donation of six flights from the Cola Wealth Advisors team, the Porsche Club was able to raise even more money and offer an exciting and unique auction item to support the cause.

The flights were captured on GoPro from the PT-26 aircraft and were part of the auctioned items that raised significant funds for Camp Kemo. Both charity flights are now available to the public eye on Cola Wealth’s YouTube channel.

In addition, news stories about the Porsche Club’s fundraiser and the event itself were featured in Cola Daily and WIS 10 TV Local News, highlighting the community’s support for Camp Kemo and the importance of providing hope and healing to children and their families.

“We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to support such an important cause,” said John ‘Buster’ Wilcox, former Air Force fighter pilot and investment advisor at Cola Wealth Advisors. “Camp Kemo is an incredible organization that does amazing work for children and their families, and we are proud to have played a small part in helping to raise funds for their programs.”

The Three Rivers Region Porsche Club’s website offers more information about the organization and its commitment to community outreach. To learn more, visit http://www.threeriversregionpca.org/.

The Cola Wealth team was proud to have supported the Porsche Club’s efforts to raise funds for Camp Kemo and will continue to seek out opportunities to support organizations that provide essential services to the community.

Rick Mantei is the owner and founder of Cola Wealth Advisors. Securities and advisory services offered through Centaurus Financial, Inc., a member of FINRA and SIPC and a Registered Investment Advisor. Cola Wealth Advisors and Centaurus Financial, Inc. are not affiliated. With the help of Kathy Nishnic, Atul Makharia, Lisa Mantei, Matt Hawkins and Cindy Chiellini, the Cola Wealth team assists more than two thousand families in achieving their financial goals. For more information, please visit https://www.colawealth.com/.