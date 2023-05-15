Spritle Expands Their IBMS Services to All Other Sectors Other Than Airports

Spritle Software today announced that their Integrated Building Management Services(IBMS) are for everyone. With a gripping back story in airport management, Spritle’s ITSM services were earlier for airports and managemental teams from the aviation industry. And, today, they have expanded their IBMS Services for all the sectors of Building Management.

That said, with the growing need for more elegant and Smart technologies to upscale building maintenance, their new suite of IBMS services aims to ease the lives of facility managers and Smart building owners in every way. Spritle has taken this step towards simplifying the integrations involved in implementing Building Management Systems in Smart buildings, and they have plotted to achieve this through a more comprehensive and customizable set of IBMS services.

Surendran S, the current Chief Technology Officer of Spritle Software, said, “Managing Smart buildings is an art and needs the right tools to carve the key outcomes the management teams want to achieve. That’s why Spritle came up with this simplified yet inclusive platform for building management. Our Smart IBMS services align with the existing BMS of the building and leverage cutting-edge technologies to give you real-time data on your building performance.”

Features and Benefits of Their Integrated Building Management System:

A highly customizable and personalizable Building Management Platform for an organization’s internal teams to leverage

Automated Ticket Management System for Support teams to resolve fault tickets on time

Consolidated Vendor management approach to keep IT and other services customer-friendly

Mobile and Web applications to track your building from anywhere in the world

More secure network for maintaining and tracking sensors in the building, and much more

Role-based access customizations to the centralized

About Spritle

Spritle is one of the leading software development companies that makes people-friendly software for years. With an intuitive and innovative quest to explore new horizons of technology, their Integrated Building Management Services are comprehensive. They have an unassailable knack for delivering the best and got listed as one of the best integration partners of Zoho’s ManageEngine. That said, they never stop looking for better ways to create a hassle-free road for Management panels across companies and buildings to leverage.