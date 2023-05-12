New Financial Wellness Center Opens in San Diego Promise Zone

California Coast Credit Union has announced that a new Financial Wellness Center has opened at the Logan Heights Community Development Corporation to serve residents and small businesses within the San Diego Promise Zone.

A grand opening reception took place on Wednesday, May 10 for community partners to visit the location and learn about the opportunities for no-cost financial education and coaching now available to individuals and families in the area. At the event, attendees heard from Todd Lane, President and CEO of Cal Coast Credit Union, and Monte Jones, CEO of Logan Heights Community Development Corporation, about this meaningful partnership and how vital the center is in a community otherwise void of financial institutions. In addition, State Senator Steve Padilla representing District 18, recognized this milestone for its commitment to improving the wellbeing of area residents.

“Cal Coast Credit Union is committed to bringing financial access to the Promise Zone so affordable financial products and services are convenient for all individuals and businesses. We are focused on removing the barriers that exclude people from the benefits of participating in the mainstream financial system. Our goal is to provide a path for everyone in our community to achieve financial health and independence to help them live their best lives,” said Todd Lane, Cal Coast’s President and CEO.

“It is with great excitement that Logan Heights CDC becomes the home to the Cal Coast Credit Union Financial Wellness Center in the Greater Logan Heights neighborhood. It is partnerships and resources such as these that move our communities forward. For years, the Greater Logan Heights and San Diego Promise Zone neighborhoods have faced inequitable access to financial institutions and trusted banking resources for our residents and small businesses in the community. This is a historical moment because our neighborhoods currently have zero financial institutions present in our community. With this official opening, we invite our residents, families, and small businesses for the first time to connect with the Cal Coast team and receive FREE, accessible, and no-cost financial resources at their neighborhood non-profit, Logan Heights CDC,” added Monte A. Jones, Logan Heights CDC CEO.

In 2016, the San Diego Promise Zone became one of 22 federally designated Promise Zones in the United States and one of only four in California. The area covers 6.4 square-miles that spans from East Village and Barrio Logan east to Encanto and is home to the City’s most culturally rich and ethnically diverse neighborhoods, but also some of the most disadvantaged and under-resourced communities where unemployment is high. More than 80,000 San Diegans live in the Promise Zone.

About California Coast Credit Union

Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With more than $3 billion in assets, the credit union serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 25 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit www.calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.

About Logan Heights CDC

Logan Heights Community Development Corporation’s mission is to strengthen residents and businesses in the Greater Logan Heights neighborhoods through community empowerment, education, economic growth, and housing development. As a community development corporation, Logan Heights CDC directly serves our neighborhood communities of Greater Logan Heights, Barrio Logan, and the San Diego Promise Zone. Logan Heights CDC provides free, no-cost services around (1) Small Business Development, (2) career and educational opportunities/ assistance, financial coaching, and income support services through our Career Financial Advancement Center (CFAC), (3) youth programming and supportive services through our Youth Empowerment & Diversion program, and (4) early childhood education opportunities through enrollment in our Future Achiever’s Preschool. For more information, visit www.loganheightscdc.org or call (619) 858-0563.