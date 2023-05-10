Cuppa Coffee Studios USA and UK Locomotive Entertainment completed comedic play “The Thwarting of Baron Bolligrew ”

May 7, 2023

Cuppa Coffee Studios

[PRESSWIRE] Los Angeles , May 6, 2023 – Los Angeles based, Cuppa Coffee Studios USA and the UK’s Locomotive Entertainment have announced completion on the development on the “ The Thwarting of Baron Bolligrew ”, a Robert Bolt comedic play, now realized as a 90 minute feature and given the tip of approval by Robert Bolt Ltd.

Bolt, the prolific, three time Academy Award winner ( Lawrence of Arabia, Dr. Zhivago and A Man for All Seasons ) was originally commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company to write a grandiose fractured fairytale, peppered with knights, a dragon and what Cuppa Prexy, Adam Shaheen describes “as being dosed with The Princess Bride, Pythons absurdist Holy Grail and the Magic of Harry Potter!”

Co-exec producer, Simon Barnes commented that the new imaginings of Bolts play “it still remains true to Bolts brilliant work with an emphasis on his great sense of humor but with a very contemporary visual spin.”

The project makes it’s debut at this years Cannes Film Festival.

