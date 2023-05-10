FourVision’s new HCM Connector creates a seamless link between iCIMS Talent Cloud and Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O

May 8, 2023

FourVision

[PRESSWIRE] Arnhem – 8 May 2023 – HR professionals can now benefit from a streamlined hiring process with the new HCM Connector from FourVision. This tool, which is a new addition to the FourVision HR Request web app, links iCIMS Talent Cloud with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations (F&O). As a result, HR teams can now use a single interface to synchronize and exchange data between the two systems.

When a hiring manager submits a job requisition to HR via Microsoft Dynamics 365, the FourVision HCM Connector triggers automated workflows in iCIMS Talent Cloud to initiate the hiring process. Once an employee is hired, the HCM Connector securely and automatically transfers the new hire’s data (including personal data and job application documents) to the Microsoft Dynamics F&O database. This eliminates the need for manually entering employee data in two different systems.

The HCM Connector also offers a customizable, user-friendly interface to capture all the relevant applicant/employee data in one overview. That data is automatically collected when the job applicant fills out their online application form. HR can also enter additional data via the HCM Connector, and the tool can be modified to include company-specific fields. The data is automatically fed into the correct HR systems in Microsoft Dynamics 365. This makes setting up new employee files faster and more efficient.

“Our new HCM Connector is a great example of our mission at FourVision. We always strive to provide end-to-end HR solutions that make life easier for our customers—that means creating seamless connections between their various systems, with fewer manual transactions and easy user interfaces,” says FourVision COO Britt de Roode.

As a strategic partner and reseller of iCIMS Talent Cloud since 2021 and a certified Microsoft Gold Partner, FourVision is uniquely capable of creating the ideal link between these two key software systems. The new HCM Connector has already been successfully implemented with one FourVision customer and will be available as an upgrade for all customers later in 2023.