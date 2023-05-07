Outdoor Cap Announces New HI And NV Rep

Quinn Bui is ne new Hawaii and Nevada rep! His energy is contagious and we are thrilled to have someone join our team that loves caps as much as we do.

Outdoor Cap announces new rep for Hawaii and Nevada, Quinn Bui.

With ten years of experience in the promotional product industry, Bui has worn many hats, from customer service to design work, trade shows, and distributorship. His passion for giving back is evident in his personal mission to incorporate charitable work into his business, inspired by his upbringing in Vietnam.

Bui’s commitment to social media and video marketing is part of his mission to modernize the role of multiline reps, as he strives to increase the number of touches from 5 to 6 to 9, to maximize awareness of Outdoor Cap.

A van lifer, Bui’s minimalistic mindset and love of travel inform his work-life balance. With his fiancé, Jenny, and their dog, DinDin, Bui is excited to explore Nevada and Hawaii, connecting with clients, and enjoying the beauty of these two states.

To learn more about Quinn Bui and Outdoor Cap’s products and services in Nevada and Hawaii, visit his website. And you can always order blanks at outdoorcap.com.

