Experience The Oceana Hotel Poolside Veranda For Exclusive Bespoke Gatherings

Oceana Hotel is proud to introduce its newest addition – the Poolside Veranda – a stunning courtyard oasis perfect for bespoke gatherings.

Located in the heart of Santa Monica, Oceana Hotel provides guests with an unforgettable experience and spectacular views. This new luxury destination promises to be an exceptional venue for all events, from weddings and corporate gatherings to family reunions and private parties.

“The Poolside Veranda at Oceana Hotel is truly one-of-a-kind,” said hotel management. “We know that our guests are looking for something special when it comes to their events, and this space delivers just that. It’s a place where people can come together to celebrate life’s moments and create lasting memories.”

The Poolside Veranda features over 2,000 square feet of outdoor space with lush landscaping and a tranquil pool surrounded by lush greenery and blooming flowers. The room also includes multiple seating areas perfect for lounging or entertaining guests while enjoying the breathtaking views of the city skyline. In addition to providing a luxurious setting for any event, the Veranda also offers several amenities that make it ideal for hosting memorable occasions, such as onsite catering options, valet service, complimentary Wi-Fi access, and more.

This unique venue also provides plenty of activities to keep your guests entertained throughout the evening, such as billiards tables, cornhole boards, giant Jenga sets, and shuffleboard courts. Whether planning an intimate gathering or a large celebration, you can rest assured that your guests will feel satisfied after experiencing all that Oceana Hotel offers.

“We want everyone who visits our property to feel like they’re experiencing something magical,” said management. “With our new Poolside Veranda we have created a truly special place where people can come together in comfort and style.”

For more information about how you can book your event at Oceana Santa Monica Hotel Poolside Veranda.