BGG World Announces Speaking Engagement at SupplySide East for Shaheen Majeed, CEO of BGG Americas

BGG World (BGG) announced today that CEO of BGG Americas Shaheen Majeed was chosen to appear on a panel at the SupplySide East trade show. The panel is titled Solving the Supply Chain and will take place at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, NJ on Wednesday, April 19 at 10:15am. Appearing with Mr. Majeed on the panel will be two other industry veterans, Loren Israelsen, President and Founder of industry trade association United Natural Products Alliance, and Ann Armbrechet, Director of Sustainable Herbs.

COVID-19 truly upended the world, and supply chains in most industries, and at most companies, have been feeling pain points ever since. Mr. Majeed is an expert on many aspects of our industry including supply chains, the key backbone of all production companies, and will be focusing his part of the discussion on the Indian and Chinese supply chains. “I’m looking forward to addressing the supply chain challenges, how things are evolving, what countries like India and China are doing about it, and what we can expect as we move forward in this new world economy, post-COVID,” said Mr. Majeed. BGG Global Chairman and Founder Chunhua Li added, “We’re so happy to have a true industry leader like Shaheen to head up our Americas operation for BGG and its subsidiaries Algae Health Sciences and HBNI. He’s fast approaching legendary status in the industry, and nothing makes us prouder than having him as a key player on our Team.”

BGG is a global B2B supplier of ingredients sourced from nature that improve consumer wellness. Building on 25 years of innovative leadership, BGG provides consumer product makers with efficacious ingredients of outstanding quality. This is achieved by specialized sourcing, cultivation, and production in the best global regions. BGG’s extensive portfolio originates from algae, fruits, and plants. BGG employs a staff of approximately 500, has 6 production sites, international branches in North America, Japan, China, and Switzerland, and manages sales in over 100 countries. BGG is ISO9001, ISO22000 and GMP certified.

