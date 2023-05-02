Well Science partners with BGG to deliver innovative nutrition for the pollen season

Schwytz and Lugano, April 5, 2023 – Well Science AG and BGG World (BGG) have developed an innovative product for the pollen season, by blending scientifically proven nutritional ingredients. Well Science AG is incorporating ApplePhenon®, a naturally derived ingredient characterized by a unique, complex, and scientifically evaluated phytochemical profile, into its new product, BlossomUp.

BlossomUp is a blend of Bifidobacterium, ApplePhenon®, and natural vitamin C, which delivers a unique triple action formula that helps support respiratory health throughout the pollen season. The product has already been launched in Switzerland, France, and Germany, with expansion into other markets planned for later in the year.

“I am happy and honored; my dream has become reality”, exclaimed Sebastien Holvoet, founder and inventor of BlossomUp. “I have been studying the activity of Bifidobacterium and apple polyphenols to alleviate allergic manifestations due to pollen since 2011, and finally we have launched a product marrying both polyphenols and probiotics that I extensively studied for this exact goal. Additionally, we decided to incorporate a natural source of vitamin C, which contributes to the normal function of the immune system, plus helps with the reduction of fatigue which is typical for people suffering during the pollen season.”

“The pollen season is problematic for 20% of the European population, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). This makes for an interesting area for the development of new products in the nutritional space” explains Christian Artaria, CEO of BGG Europe SA. “The partnership with Well Science combines over 10 years of research by Sebastien Holvoet into pollen allergies, with BGG’s and Asahi Breweries’ 20 years developing ApplePhenon®. ApplePhenon® has been clinically proven to support respiratory health during the pollen season, and we are happy that a well-known researcher like Dr. Holvoet, who deeply investigated ingredients to help with respiratory conditions, has recognized its efficacy and has selected it for this new product development.”

About Well Science AG

Well Science AG is a Swiss-based startup, recently founded and headquartered in Schwytz, Switz-erland. The company has a strong focus on researching respiratory allergies and is committed to empowering healthier living through nutrition for those suffering from pollen allergies. BlossomUp’s patented formulation combines a probiotic (B. longum), ApplePhenon®, and vitamin C. BlossomUp reduces the effects of allergic rhinitis through a holistic approach, decreasing physical symptoms experienced by sufferers such as sneezing, irritable eyes, tiredness, and mood swings. BlossomUp is available to buy online in both France and Germany.

To find out more, visit https://www.blossomup.com.

About ApplePhenon®

ApplePhenon® is produced from apples harvested in Central Asia, where the apple species originated. ApplePhenon® possesses a unique, complex and fully proven phytochemical profile that is characterised by an oligomeric and a polymeric procyanidin fraction.

This unique composition of ApplePhenon® has been shown to act in synergy, with the non-absorbable polymeric proanthocyanins’ fraction of Applephenon® improving the bioavailability of the oligomeric absorbable fraction and positively adding to certain activities by modulating the gut microbiota. ApplePhenon® has been clinically proven for seven different health benefits, has proprietary clinical literature (17 clinical studies), and is supported by more than 50 scientific publications.

To find out more, watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9pFegCOfb-s

About BGG

BGG is a global B2B supplier of ingredients, sourced from nature that improve consumer wellness. Building on 25 years of innovative leadership, BGG supplies consumer product manufacturers with efficacious ingredients of outstanding quality. This is achieved through specialised sourcing, cultivation and production across the best regions, globally. BGG’s extensive portfolio of ingredients originates from algae, fruits and plants. BGG is ISO9001, ISO22000 and GMP certified.

Further Information on BGG: www.bggworld.com

*** ***

Please note that the physiological activity of the ingredient described herein is supported by the referenced clinical trial reports. Marketers of finished products containing the ingredient described herein are responsible for determining whether the claims made for such products are lawful and in compliance with the laws of the country in which they will market the products. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Press Contact: Christian Artaria, CEO BGG Europe SA and Global Chief Marketing Officer:

christian.artaria@bggworld.com